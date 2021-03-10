On last day, Punjab House clears 11 Bills; AAP members tear copies, walk out

On the last day of the budget session on Wednesday, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha seemed to be in a tearing hurry as it cleared 11 Bills taking barely a few minutes to rush through each one of them. Amid discussions, the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) members tore copies of the proposed legislations and staged a walkout over the government decision to impose a new cess on petrol, diesel and immoveable properties through one of the Bills that was passed.

Opposing the Punjab Infrastructure (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 introduced by Captain Amarinder Singh government to generate additional revenue worth Rs 216 crore through a new cess, AAP MLA Aman Arora later said that while presenting the budget on Monday, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal had said that no new tax would be imposed on the people. However, two days later, the government, on the last day of the session, introduced a Bill to impose a new tax, Arora said.

The Opposition leader said that the Bill would lead to imposition of a new tax that would be levied on diesel, petrol and all immovable properties which would impose an additional burden of Rs 216 crore on the people. “People are already suffering from inflation. Petrol, diesel prices are skyrocketing and this tax will further increase the fuel prices,” he added.

Arora said that on the one hand the Congress was pretending to oppose the rising petrol and diesel prices and on the other, its government was raising the prices of fuel by imposing more taxes. Arora said that the AAP opposes the Bill and would struggle till the government withdraws it. He said that Punjab already has the highest tax on diesel and petrol in North India. He said, compared to the other northern states, petrol and diesel in Punjab are dearer by Rs 4.1 and Rs 3.1, respectively.

Bills passed by the Assembly