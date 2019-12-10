On International Anti-Corruption Day, HGRA chairperson lays emphasis on transparency in governance

HGRA Chairperson Pramod Kumar speaks during the function in Panchkula on monday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) HGRA Chairperson Pramod Kumar speaks during the function in Panchkula on monday. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Speaking on the first ever International Anti-Corruption day observed at Panchkula in Haryana, Chairperson of the Haryana Governance Reform Authority (HGRA) Pramod Kumar highlighted the various aspects of corruption and the means to stop them, while insisting that transparency in governance was the way ahead.

He began his speech by elucidating his observations about the society, he said, “I am glad the day is recognised internationally, which means India is not the only corrupt country. But we have to agree, our society is a bit different than all others. We live with a feudal attitude that supports orthodox thinking and practice of capitalism, which means deriving profit at any cost and indulging in socialist pretension, where one pretends to do good for others. Eradicating corruption from this is a difficult task.”

Drawing a comparison of corruption in present times to that of the past, citing an example, he said, “The Commonwealth games saw maximum corruption. Corruption happens only because of two reasons, the first is facilitation and the second- efficiency. The Commonwealth had both of them missing. Army had to be called to kill mosquitoes because the municipal corporation would not do its job. So if the system collapses, corruption is also rendered useless. These days, even if you pay money, your work does not get done. This has led to the beginning of extortion. Mild form was bribery, now it has upgraded. Systemic collapse is also something to look into.”

Taking a jibe at the cycle rally inaugurated by the CM at the function, he said, “We should look into the system as well, esa na ho ki cycle yatra hi karte rehjaein (lets hope he does not just keep cycling).”

Suggesting that the judicial system of the country too be brought under the lens of anti-corruption bodies, he said, “It is surprising how we never talk about the corruption going on at the judicial levels. They are the most secure, with full incentives and total discretion. Anybody who talks about it can be charged with contempt. All of us, stake our hopes in judiciary and thus it becomes important to make the judicial system transparent. People should be able to see what is happening inside.” Kumar also cited the example of 2018’s Press Conference organised by four senior-most judges of the apex court, wherein faults in the office of the CJI were brought to light.

Ending the speech, he said, “Is corruption the crisis of governance, maybe or maybe not. Is it the crisis of politics or administration, maybe or maybe not. But, I think, it is deeper and a much more serious crisis that is created by discretion and monopoly. Only when these two combine, corruption happens.”

The Haryana Government in early 2017, had set up the HGRA, in early 2017, to enhance the quality and give easy access to all citizens to various development programs and to make the governance free of harassment and corruption. Pramod Kumar, Director of Institute for Development and Communication was made it’s first chairperson. The event, organised Monday, was attended by all senior officials of the Haryana Government and was chaired by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, DGP Haryana, Manoj Yadav, Chief Secretary, Keshni Anand Arora and State Vigilance officer K P Singh. An anti-corruption oath too was taken by all the officers present.

