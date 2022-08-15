scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

On Independence Day, Haryana CM Khattar talks up infrastructure development, benefits to farmers, women empowerment

Khattar also praised Haryana’s athletes' performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 15, 2022 1:43:50 pm
Khattar said that Haryana has been at the forefront in celebrating 75 years of Independence and over 60 lakh homes in Haryana have unfurled national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag at Samalkha in Panipat Monday and talked about the steps taken by the state government for public welfare.

“In our attempts of good governance, we are organising Antyodaya melas to provide employment to people of the state. All the government scheme benefits are being provided to the people through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Once eligible, the pension benefits are automatically transferred to the beneficiary’s account. The work of providing employment with utmost transparency is going on”.

He added: “We have ensured that the farmers’ payments are cleared within 72 hours of procurement of his crop. Haryana is the first state in the country to provide minimum support price (MSP) on 14 crops”.

About strengthening educational and health infrastructure in the state, Khattar said: “We distributed 5 lakh tablets to connect our students with the latest technology and implemented education policy 2020. We aim to open a medical college in each of the 22 districts of the state. We have already established a cancer-care centre at Ambala and connected Ayurveda with Ayushman Bharat”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

“We have announced 17 state highways that will connect almost every district of Haryana with national highways. The work of constructing the first international airport of Haryana at Hisar is already going on. Haryana is among the leading states of the country in terms of Startup India policy,” he added.

Khattar also praised Haryana’s athletes’ performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. “17 athletes from Haryana won 20 medals in the CWG and brought laurels not only to the state but to the entire nation. Haryana stayed on the first rank in Khelo India tournaments”.

Khattar spoke about women empowerment and said “Haryana ensured reservation to women in panchayats and 51,000 self-help groups have been developed. We also increased women’s participation to 10 per cent in the police department that will be increased to 15 per cent in times to come”. Talking about children, Khattar said: “We opened 500 new model creches”.

Advertisement

“Haryana also became the first state to provide tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission and launched a Gram Darshan portal to make villages digital. In terms of electricity supply in villages, at least 80 per cent of villages of Haryana are getting 24 hours of power supply. Over 5,600 villages are being provided 24-hour power supply”, Khattar said.

He said that the state government was constructing a state-of-the-war war memorial at Ambala.

He added that Haryana has been at the forefront in celebrating 75 years of Independence and over 60 lakh homes in Haryana have unfurled national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Advertisement

In his address, Khattar also praised the Union government’s decisions, including the triple talaq ban, abrogation of Article 370, and schemes such as ‘Beti bachao beti padhao’, Swachh Bharat, and the Ram Mandir construction and surgical strikes. He said that strong decisions have become the identity of the nation.

More from Chandigarh

Khattar also highlighted the five resolutions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the country.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:40:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things Podcast

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement