On Independence Day, Haryana CM Khattar talks up infrastructure development, benefits to farmers, women empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag at Samalkha in Panipat Monday and talked about the steps taken by the state government for public welfare.

“In our attempts of good governance, we are organising Antyodaya melas to provide employment to people of the state. All the government scheme benefits are being provided to the people through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Once eligible, the pension benefits are automatically transferred to the beneficiary’s account. The work of providing employment with utmost transparency is going on”.

He added: “We have ensured that the farmers’ payments are cleared within 72 hours of procurement of his crop. Haryana is the first state in the country to provide minimum support price (MSP) on 14 crops”.

About strengthening educational and health infrastructure in the state, Khattar said: “We distributed 5 lakh tablets to connect our students with the latest technology and implemented education policy 2020. We aim to open a medical college in each of the 22 districts of the state. We have already established a cancer-care centre at Ambala and connected Ayurveda with Ayushman Bharat”.

“We have announced 17 state highways that will connect almost every district of Haryana with national highways. The work of constructing the first international airport of Haryana at Hisar is already going on. Haryana is among the leading states of the country in terms of Startup India policy,” he added.

Khattar also praised Haryana’s athletes’ performance in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. “17 athletes from Haryana won 20 medals in the CWG and brought laurels not only to the state but to the entire nation. Haryana stayed on the first rank in Khelo India tournaments”.

Khattar spoke about women empowerment and said “Haryana ensured reservation to women in panchayats and 51,000 self-help groups have been developed. We also increased women’s participation to 10 per cent in the police department that will be increased to 15 per cent in times to come”. Talking about children, Khattar said: “We opened 500 new model creches”.

“Haryana also became the first state to provide tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission and launched a Gram Darshan portal to make villages digital. In terms of electricity supply in villages, at least 80 per cent of villages of Haryana are getting 24 hours of power supply. Over 5,600 villages are being provided 24-hour power supply”, Khattar said.

He said that the state government was constructing a state-of-the-war war memorial at Ambala.

He added that Haryana has been at the forefront in celebrating 75 years of Independence and over 60 lakh homes in Haryana have unfurled national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

In his address, Khattar also praised the Union government’s decisions, including the triple talaq ban, abrogation of Article 370, and schemes such as ‘Beti bachao beti padhao’, Swachh Bharat, and the Ram Mandir construction and surgical strikes. He said that strong decisions have become the identity of the nation.

Khattar also highlighted the five resolutions that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the country.