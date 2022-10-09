On her first visit to Chandigarh, Murmu witnesses IAF prowess

The Indian Air Force put on a display of its prowess Saturday as a fleet of aircraft performed a dazzling show of breathtaking maneuvers over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh with President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessing the spectacle.

It was the IAF’s 90th anniversary and its first annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delh-National Capital Region. The IAF, taking up the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move the annual vent outside NCR, where it was held at Palam for many years and later Hindon air base in Ghaziabad, has decided to hold it at various locations across the country.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Thrilling air show gives wings to many dreams

Nearly 70 aircraft from eight airbases participated in the display, which took place in overcast conditions albeit with a good visibility. UT administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present too.

Prior to the aerial display, a ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here in the morning in the presence of Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

Murmu was accorded the guard of honour upon her arrival. This is her first visit to Chandigarh as the President of India. The President was greeted on her arrival by three MI-17 helicopters flying past with IAF ensign followed by recently inducted and indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’ and LCA Tejas. Vintage Howard aircraft of IAFs Heritage Flight followed thereafter in bright yellow colour waggling wings to the Supreme Commander. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine Prachand is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns and rocket systems, and is capable of destroying enemy tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions.

Earlier, the fly-past commenced with an ‘Aakash Ganga’ team of sky divers jumping off an AN-32 aircraft at an altitude of 8000 feet. A MI-17IV helicopter showed the capability to undertake firefighting operation by lifting water from the lake using a Bambi bucket.

In another display involving MI-17IV helicopter, a gemini boat was lowered in the lake to simulate an operational scenario involving a small team insertion undetected at low levels in enemy proximity. The manoeuvre is called ‘helocasting’.

Advertisement

Two Chinook helicopters carrying artillery guns also gave a display of their capabilities. Inducted in 2019 in IAF, the two helicopters flew ultra low at a height of only 30 feet over the lake. The helicopters performed a ‘tail over’ manoeuvre by rotating 360 degrees while hovering at the same spot. This comes in handy while attempting to land in tough terrains surrounded by obstacles. A Dakota vintage aircraft built in 1944 also flew over the Sukhna Lake showing its prowess despite its age.

Two AN-32s escorting IL-76, a C-130 J with Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Embraer AWACs flanked by MiG-29 fighters, Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and MIG-21 Bisons and MIG-29s were among those that flew over the lake next in various formations.

Vajra formation by Mirage 2000, Sekhon formation, Trishul Manouvre by Sukhois and Rafale aircraft caught the eyes of the spectators. A C-17 flew past escorted by Suryakiran aerobatics display team and a C-130J demonstrated firing flares followed next. Chakravyuh formation comprising Tejas, Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI with daredevil aerobatics was the next attraction. The Suryakiran aerobatics team and Sarang helicopter display team also enthralled the audience even as the visibility deteriorated towards the end of the air display due to bad weather.

Advertisement

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the IAF in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the force’s chief and senior officers among other dignitaries.