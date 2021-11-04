On first visit to Jind after agri stir began, Dushyant Chautala faces farmers’ protest

Tension flared up in Jind Wednesday as hundreds of protesting farmers stared down 800 police personnel who had been deployed to provide security to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala, who was on first visit to district ever since the agitation against central agri laws started last year.

Sources said a three-layer security cordon had been put in place to halt the movement of farmers to the Jannayak Janata Party office, where Chautala was initially supposed to visit. Hundreds of farmers gathered near the JJP office even as police tried ti push them back.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Jind unit president, Azad Palwa, told The Indian Express that the Deputy CM later cancelled the visit to the party office in the face of protests and instead went to the residence of former MLA, Bhag Singh Chhatar, who had recently joined the JJP, for lunch at 2 pm. When the protesting farmers tried to move to the residence of Chhatar, personnel from Haryana Police and paramilitary forces intervened.

Eyewitnesses said that the farmers did not allow the Deputy CM to go to his party office, which is barely 10 metres away from Chhatar’s residence where party workers were waiting for him to celebrate Diwali.

The farmers blamed Chautala for “inviting a confrontation” with them on the eve of Diwali.

Palwa claimed that a few farmers sustained received injuries during the face-off with the security forces. Some farmers, including woman protesters, managed to dodge the police and rush towards Chhatar’s residence with black flags in their hands. Security personnel, however, managed to intercept, and ferry them away from the protest site. The two-hour long standoff ended only after the Deputy CM left the venue.

Jind DSP, Dharamvir Kharab said: “We stopped the farmers by making a human chain around the venue. Extra reinforcements were called in from neighbouring Fatehabad and Hansi. Apart from officers from Jind, 2-3 SP-level officers from other stations had also come reached to help maintain law and order.”

Talking to local journalists later, Chautala said the BJP-JJP alliance had performed well in the Ellenabad bypoll. “I don’t the think farmers’ issue dominated the polls there. If that was the case, the alliance candidate would not have secured 5,900 votes and not 59,000. There were talks of farmers’ agitation, and sometime people (from BJP-JJP) were not allowed to enter the villages. Even under these circumstances, over 59,000 votes to the alliance candidate show that the voters have chosen the BJP-JJP combine, while the Congress candidate had to forfeit his deposit.”

Without naming the bypoll winner Abhay Chautala of INLD, he said the margin of win has reduced to 7,000 this time in comparison to 12,000 in October 2019 Assembly polls despite the fact that the leader had resigned from the Assembly in the name of ongoing farm agitation.

For the past 11 months, Jind has emerged as centre of farmers’ agitation in Haryana forcing the leaders of BJP-JJP to minimise their activities in the area. Chautala represents Uchana in Haryana Assembly from where he had won the October 2019 election by a huge margin.