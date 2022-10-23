On Dhanteras, gold rush

ON THE first day of Dhanteras, the city markets witnessed heavy rush especially between 2 pm and 7.30 pm, as the particular time was prescribed best for the purchase of new things. Dhanteras will continue Sunday as well, according to the Hindu calendar, and the time between 9 am and 2.30 pm has been set auspicious for purchasing things on Sunday.

Representatives of automobile agencies and jewellers in Sectors 22 and 35 said that people purchase two and four-wheelers and gold as coins, biscuits and ornaments, during Dhanteras.

During Dhanteras people buy Utensils at one of the crockery shops in Panchkula on Saturday, October 22 2022. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) During Dhanteras people buy Utensils at one of the crockery shops in Panchkula on Saturday, October 22 2022. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A staff member of PC Jewellers, Sector 22, said, “Many people have already made advance bookings for the jewellery keeping in mind the Dhanteras rush. They received their deliveries during the auspicious timing between 2 pm and 7.30 pm”.

A salesperson with Navkkar Jewelers in Sector 34 said, “We are completely occupied with customers throughout the day. And we are expecting a similar rush tomorrow also. People are coming to purchase gold”.

“Families that cannot afford gold are going for utensils and other gifts. Shops selling utensils were full of customers on Saturday. Heavy rush was witnessed in Sector 19 rehri market, Sector 22 Shastri Market, Sector 35 booth market and at Phase 2, Industrial Area,” a wholesale retailer of utensils at Phase 2, Ramavtar Singla, said.

Vikram Singh, a sales executive with Maruti Suzuki automobile agency in Panchkula, said, “We delivered at least 15 four-wheelers of different models to customers on the first day of Dhanteras. On Sunday, we are expecting a heavy rush. There is a waiting period of three months for certain models”.

Charanjiv Singh, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “Apparently, markets are now emerging from the adverse impact of Covid-19. There is heavy rush in the markets for the last couple of days. We have been receiving positive feedback from businessmen and shopkeepers”.

Priest-cum-astrologer, Pandit Rohit Sharma of Panchkula said, “This time, Dhanteras is being followed for two days. Today, the time between 2 pm and 7.30 pm was auspicious for the purchasing. Tomorrow, the best time is between 9 am and 2.30 pm. There is a particular muhurat for every kind of object including utensils, gold, vehicles, etc.”.

Adequate arrangements were made to prevent traffic chaos and jams on city roads Saturday.

Meanwhile, traffic police clamped more than 300 four-wheelers and around 200 two-wheelers for wrong parking at many places.

Motorists, who left their vehicles parked on slip roads and went to see the exhibitions in Sector 28 on Madhya Marg were spotted indulging in arguments with the traffic police personnel.

DSP (Traffic) Jaswinder Singh said, “A total of 21 markets were identified in view of the heavy rush throughout the festival season. We urged people to not stop or park their vehicles on the roads. We are expecting that rush will be reduced after Diwali”.