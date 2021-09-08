On declaring villages, wards drug free

To declare an area free from drug trafficking point of view, it pointed out among other parameters that no case under the NDPS Act or the Drugs and Cosmetics Act should have been registered in the village or ward for the past five years. (Representational)

An official letter to all deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police by the STF ADGP in April 2019, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, referred to a meeting on March 19, 2019 chaired by CM’s Chief Principal Secretary in which it was “observed that some districts are declaring some villages and wards as drug free despite the fact that NDPS Act cases are being registered in these areas and drug addicts of these areas are undergoing treatment in the nearby de-addiction centres.”