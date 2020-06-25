On day one of re-opening of dine-in service in Mohali, eateries get poor response

At a restaurant in Sector 59, Mohali, Wednesday. express photo by Jasbir Malhi At a restaurant in Sector 59, Mohali, Wednesday. express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Hotels and restaurants opened on Wednesday for dine-in service after a gap of three months. However, they got poor response on the first day. Most of the renowned eateries in the city were seen empty.

Most of the renowned eateries in the city are located in Phase 3B-2 and Phase V. Parminder Singh, the owner of Khalsa Dhabha in Phase V, told The Indian Express that only 10 customers arrived at his restaurant on Wednesday. He added that people fear coming out of their homes and socialising.

“We only rely on the online orders. Many eateries in other areas did not open. We hope that people start coming to us,” he added.

Charanjeet Singh, the manager at Pal Dhaba in Phase 3B-2, said that it will take around three to four months for the situation to normalise. He added that on the first day five to six customers visited their restaurant.

“We can understand the fear. It was the first day of the opening. Post-lockdown, the owners of eateries were facing a lot of problems. Many were facing labour shortage. It is difficult for those paying the rent,” Charanjeeet Singh added.

The owner of Maharaja Snacks, Gurjeev Singh, pointed out that with 50 per cent staff strength and customers, he did not feel that the business shall survive for longer. He added that the hospitality industry would not survive if the customers did not come to the restaurants,” he said.

However, some people believe that with the opening of the dine-in services, people would start coming after a few days and the business shall be as usual.

Dalbir Singh, who works as a manager at Katani Dhaba in Phase 3B-2, hopes that people will soon start coming to restaurants. He added that they had taken all the precautions advised by the government and people visited the dhaba.

“I think there is lesser fear among people now. It was the first day so the response could be poor but it shall be normal soon,” he added.

