On civic body table today: 30 tractor trolleys, dashboard cameras and road recarpeting

The Chandigarh civic body will now be purchasing 30 more tractor trolleys which will have an yearly expenditure of Rs 4.67 crore, if the General House approves the agenda. Also, the agenda for road recarpeting for Rs 7.8 crore and dashboard cameras in all MC vehicles for Rs 1.01 crore will also be placed before the House.

The agenda will be placed in the General House meeting scheduled to take place Tuesday.

The agenda stated, “It is submitted that the Health Supervisors O/o MOH have submitted requirement of extra tractor trolleys for lifting of garbage and horticulture waste and also for the effective & smooth handling of MSW in the city.”

“Further, Swachh Survekshan 2022-23 is also going on. In order to maintain cleanliness of the city, extra tractor trolleys are required for lifting of garbage from the city. It is further submitted that the requirement of tractor trolleys increases and decreases from time to time. Hence, tender for hiring of 30 tractor trolleys may be floated through e-tender; the supply of tractor trolleys will be taken as per actual requirement in the field,” it was added.

The expenditure for the same would be Rs 4,69,75,500 per year which is Rs 4,290 per vehicle per day approximately.

It was specified that the said expenditure will be met out from the garbage processing transportation or collection (GPTC) head during the current financial year 2022-23.

SCARIFYING AND RECARPETING OF ROADS

A proposal amounting to Rs 787.85 lakh has been prepared “to meet the expenses for scarifying and recarpeting of various roads under the jurisdiction of Road Sub Division No.1, Chandigarh, which broadly includes scarifying of existing road wherever required, re-carpeting of various road along with re-setting of kerb/channel and road marking paint etc.”

The civic body said that these roads were earlier re-carpeted before December 2017 and renewal coat is due to re-carpet from April 2023 as per policy of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

The expenditure for this work will be under capital head, “Improvement of Road Parking and Infrastructure Facilities”.

DASH BOARD CAMERAS

According to the civic body, directions were received from State Level Transport Committee for Accidents (SLTCA) to install dashboard cameras in all vehicles of Municipal Corporation.

“Proposal amounting to Rs 1.01 crore has been prepared to meet the expenses for supplying, installation, monitoring and maintenance (for three years) of onboard camera on various vehicles of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh,” the agenda said.

“Dash board cameras are conveniently placed (indoor/outdoor) to observe/record the whole view of the road. It will help to ensure any misuse of government vehicle and make saving of POL/HSD,” it was further added.

The proposal for supplying, installation, monitoring and maintenance (for three years) of dashboard cameras has been prepared for 879 vehicles of Municipal Corporation.

The expenditure for this work will be under capital head “Improvement of Road/Parking Places & Infrastructure Facilities”.