On Chandigarh councillors’ list of priorities: Pavers and tiles, not broken roads

AT A time when bad roads have become a big issue for residents, pavers, PCC tiles and benches were the top priorities of Chandigarh councillors when they were asked to send in a list of works for Rs 30 lakh each by officers.

In 2019, the municipal commissioner had stalled all paver-related works.

As the councillors couldn’t get the works done last year due to Covid, each was asked to send in a list of priority works, which they wish to get it done in Rs 30 lakh first. A copy of the list is with The Indian Express.

Despite their wards being majorly colony areas and wards ailing with scores of problems, BJP councillors Vinod Aggarwal, Jagtar Singh and Anil Dubey have chosen to prioritise paver blocks or PCC tiles.

Vinod Aggarwal requested the civic body only for one work — to provide and fix paver blocks “after dismantling cement concrete pavements in Pipliwala town, bank colony in Manimajra” — worth Rs 57.41 lakh.

Similarly, Jagtar Singh also asked only for one priority work — providing and laying interlocking paver blocks on the streets of ‘Thakur Dwara’ at Manimajra village, at a cost of Rs 30.85 lakh. Anil Kumar Dubey too asked one work — fixing PCC tiles within blocks of houses in Mauli complex Maulijagran for Rs 28.12 lakh.

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil, apart from asking for fixing of railing along road berm or stair in community centre, has asked for “reconstruction of paver blocks footpath on V5 road in sectors 47A, B and C”.

Councillor Dalip Sharma has requested for three works and all three are of fixing paver blocks and PCC tiles. “Repair of PCC tiles in front of shops, houses in Sector 26, providing and fixing 80mm thick paver blocks on road in front of Bapu Dham Colony Sector 26 and special repair of paver blocks of internal streets of Bapu Dham Colony Phase 2 Sector 26” for around Rs 13 lakh” are the works suggested by Sharma.

Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur also, of the three works suggested, has given priority to “repair of PCC tiles on V5 road sector 34C and D Chandigarh” worth Rs 21.36 lakh apart from railing and toe wall and railing.

BJP councillor Asha Jaswal has suggested three works and all had their focus on paver blocks and PCC tiles. “Dismantling and relaying of cement concrete flooring worth Rs 22.7 lakh, providing paver blocks in front of SSK, sector 18 and widening of jogging track and cement concrete path worth Rs 10.96 lakh.

Congress councillor Devinder Babla too asked for paver blocks in Sector 27D apart from electric poles. Former Mayor and BJP councillor Raj Bala Malik too has her focus on pavers — repair of paver blocks in Sector 15 and Khudda Lahora, repair of back service lanes worth Rs 31 lakh apart from fixing benches.

Of the two works suggested by BJP councillor Sunita Dhawan, a major chunk formed the request to install paver blocks. “Providing and fixing 80 mm paver blocks near 2448 to 2311 and 2401 and 2299 in sector 24C” worth Rs 17.74 lakh was one of the key works requested for.

Farmila, another BJP councillor, too requested for “repair of paver blocks in market belt in Dadumajra colony” worth Rs 12 lakh apart from providing a shed and repair of anganwadi at sports stadium in Dadumajra.

BJP councillor and former Mayor Rajesh Kalia too requested for PCC tiles worth Rs 10 lakh in his ward apart from the development of an open plot in Maloya.

SAD councillor Hardeep Singh too mentioned installing PCC tiles in front of booth market in Sector 41D apart from repair of road gullies and manholes in various locations and fixing of open air gyms in neighbourhood parks worth Rs 25.79 lakh.

Former councillors have stated that paver blocks are always a “money-making” project for all. The Indian Express had in a series highlighted how at some places, new pavers were also being uprooted only to be replaced by new ones.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav had then stalled all paver-related works.