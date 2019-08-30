On Chandigarh capital question, Punjab & Haryana HC now wants Centre to answer

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Thursday sought a response from the Central government in a matter where it has raised a query whether there exists a notification declaring Union Territory of Chandigarh as joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The issue has been raised in an aspiring judicial officer’s case who is a resident of Chandigarh with SC category but, since there is no cadre of judicial officers in Chandigarh, qualified for both Punjab and Haryana states. Since he is not being considered under the SC category of either states, the counsel representing the judicial officer had argued that he can be considered under SC reservation in Punjab or Haryana since Chandigarh was the capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, the Punjab Advocate General had argued that Chandigarh was “conceived” and “perceived” as the capital city of Punjab. Submitting that Chandigarh despite being a Union Territory is also part of Punjab, Nanda before a division bench relied on the minutes of the meeting with the Viceroy of India dating back to 1947 — the 22nd Miscellaneous Meeting of the Viceroy held on July 20, 1947 — the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, and the Punjab Re-Organisation Act, 1966, to buttress his assertion.

The Haryana government has not addressed the court on the issue yet. Earlier, the Advocate Generals of both the states were asked to clarify the position pertaining to Chandigarh by the court.