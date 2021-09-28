On Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi vows to be guided by the martyr’s ideals

“Blessed is the land which has given birth to a great leader like Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh. I’m extremely happy to smear the soil of this sacred land on my forehead,” wrote Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the visitors’ book at the ancestral house at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr where he paid floral tributes to the revolutionary on his birth anniversary Tuesday.

Channi vowed that each of his actions as head of the state will be guided by the ideals of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Channi bowed his head in reverence before entering the threshold of the legendary martyr’s house. The chief minister said he will leave no stone unturned in realising Bhagat Singh’s dream and said the nation will always be indebted to the martyr who sacrificed his life at the age of 23 to free the country from the clutches of British imperialism.

Accompanied by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh, Cabinet ministers Rana Gurjeet Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the chief minister said Singh’s martyrdom at a young age had motivated the youth to join the national freedom struggle and that he will continue to inspire youths to render selfless service to the nation. Channi also called upon the youth to follow the footsteps of Bhagat Singh to make India a progressive and prosperous country.

Earlier, the chief minister paid tributes at the samadhi of the martyr’s father Kishan Singh.

Channi also felicitated Bhagat Singh’s relatives Satwinder Singh and Harjiwan Singh Gill (maternal grandsons of the martyr’s sister Amar Kaur), Kiranjit Singh (son of brother Kultar Singh), Tejwinder Kaur Sandhu (daughter-in-law of late brother Kulbir Singh) and Anush Priya (granddaughter of Kulbir Singh), besides Ashok Thapar and Vishal Nayar from the family of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed 31 sports kits to youths and sports clubs.