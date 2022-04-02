On b’day, Punjab cops to get card from CM, DGP

The Punjab Police would now send a greeting card with congratulatory message on the birthday of its personnel to “imbibe a sense of belongingness amongst them”. The decision was taken Friday on the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann.

In a statement, Director General of Police V K Bhawra said a greeting card jointly signed by the Chief Minister and him to greet a police personnel would read, “Today on your birthday, we congratulate you from core of our heart and pray that coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty.”

Bhawra said, “This novel initiative would go a long way to boost the morale in recognition of selfless services rendered by the Punjab Police personnel besides giving a sense of pride to their family members.”