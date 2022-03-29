On agenda of MC General House meet today: C&D waste material transportation rates

Rates of various processed materials made out of construction and demolition (C and D) waste and charges of collection and transportation of C and D waste from generator/producer within the city have been proposed by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. These charges will be tabled before the General House meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

In the collection and transportation of C and D waste from generator/producer within the city, for first five kilometres linear road distance from C and D waste processing plant to collection point will be Rs 1,000 per trip per tipper. Then there will be Rs 100 per kilometre charges of linear road length, that is above 5 kms.

It is proposed that these rates are to be increased by 5 per cent per year with effect from April 1 every year. Also, these rates are exclusive of GST.

Not just this, certain rates of processed material made out of C and D waste were also approved in one of the House meetings. Now new rates have been proposed which will be tabled before the House Tuesday.

For recycled aggregates, Rs 432 per cubic metre have been proposed; for recycled coarse sand, Rs 432 per cubic metre have been proposed; and for recycled silt, Rs 216 per cubic metre have been proposed. PCC tiles and PCC channels have been proposed from Rs 28 to Rs 72.

Fine on violation of pet bylaws

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will be discussing fines for different violations of pet bylaws.

For registration of pet dogs, an amount of Rs 500 is to be paid. However, if the violation of bylaws is done, a fine of Rs 5,000 is proposed.

If the violation is of continuing nature, Rs 200 per day fine has been proposed and further maintenance charges for the seized pet dog of Rs 1,000 per day are being proposed.

It is stated that in case the owner of the pet dog does not deposit the penalty, the same will be added in the water charge bill of his house.