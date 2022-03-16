On AAP agenda: 20,000 litres of free water to every family, no paid parking

Moving forward to fulfil its promises, Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party will be bringing in the agenda items of providing 20,000 litres of water free to every family and removing paid parking from the city. They have finalised these two items and will push them to be brought in the General House meeting scheduled for this month.

AAP is aiming to bring the agenda before the water tariff is hiked from April 1 this year. Before the polls, AAP had promised the residents to give 20,000 litres free to every family on the pattern of Delhi model. This would be the first promise they are aiming to fulfil for the residents before the next fiscal year begins.

AAP convener Prem Garg told The Indian Express, “We are hopeful that the entire House will agree on our agenda. We have drafted it and we will be sending it for inclusion in the agenda items that are to be discussed in the coming House meeting.”

AAP has also drafted an agenda item to make the parking lots of the city free. There are 89 paid parking lots in the city. Parking fee is being charged by the contractors even when one doesn’t get proper parking facility in the parking lots.

Convener Garg added, “We are bringing this as well that the corporation may also work out on both the agenda items and put forth the financial implications involved in the same. The revenue and everything be worked out so that we may fulfil our promise.”

Sources said on making free water available to residents, even Congress councillors have decided to support the agenda item.

There are 13 AAP councillors and seven Congress councillors. This way they would already have majority in the House.

The General House meeting is scheduled to be held in the last week of this month.

AAP HAS RECEIVED A BOOST FROM PUNJAB PERFORMANCE

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party has already received a boost after the party’s performance in Punjab this time. The councillors are feeling empowered as they know they will have their government in Punjab.

CHANDIGARH’S WATER IMBALANCE

A study had found that people in north of Chandigarh use more water than those in south. An MC survey in 2014 revealed that there is a skewed distribution of water between northern and southern sectors. While residents of northern sectors, including 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9, were drawing 1,000 litres per capita per day (LPCD), those in sectors 33, 34, 35, 36 and 49 were drawing only 400 LPCD.

According to the national norm, only 135 litres of water is required per person per day and in Chandigarh, 254 litres of water is available per person per day, which is 119 litres more than the fixed norm.

The city has more than 2.5 lakh households, but the number of water consumers is just two-third at 1.8 lakh connections. Non-revenue water losses for the city are more than 25 per cent.

As per the Central Ground Water Authority and BIS Code, water requirement for domestic use is 150 to 200 litres per head per day (lphd) for communities above 10 lakh of population (translates to 22.5 to 30 KL per household per month).

PEOPLE WERE FACING THE BRUNT OF HIKED WATER TARIFF

Before the polls, Chandigarh residents were paying a water tariff that was hiked by 200 per cent. Due to elections, the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation requested the then Administrator to put the notification of hike on hold. The hike notification was put on hold till March this year.

Now the residents are apprehensive that the hiked tariff will be in place from April 1. This is despite the BJP mayor promising that water tariff won’t be hiked.