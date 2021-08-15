On 50 yrs of 1971 victory over Pak, Gov fetes veterans, veer naaris

To commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh anniversary of the 1971 victory on Pakistan, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore Saturday felicitated 20 veterans and veer naaris in a ceremony held by the Army’s Vajra Corps at Jalandhar Cantt.

The Governor paid tributes to those who made the supreme sacrifice during 1971 Indo-Pak war. He expressed his deep faith in the professionalism and ethos of the Army and praised its invaluable contribution to nation building.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, 1971 War Veterans, Veer Naaris, serving soldiers and civil dignitaries, while ensuring all Covid-19 precautions.

The Governor was received by Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa, GOC Vajra Corps. He paid homage to the brave and valiant soldiers of the Indian Army and laid a wreath at Vajra Shaurya Sthal.