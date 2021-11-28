Omicron scare: Chandigarh to enhance surveillance on international travellers

AMIDST THE rising cases of Covid-19, the UT administration has decided to enhance surveillance activities on people who have returned from international trips. A senior officer said that the they are being monitored right from the airport upon their return.

Passengers from high risk countries including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe have to undergo RTPCR testing on their arrival in India compulsorily and are quarantined for seven days being facilitated by the UT police.

On the eight day, they are retested by UT health department even if they have tested negatively at the airport.

The teams from police and health departments regularly monitor these travellers, as per guidelines for international arrivals given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.