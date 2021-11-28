scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

Omicron scare: Chandigarh to enhance surveillance on international travellers

The teams from police and health departments regularly monitor these travellers, as per guidelines for international arrivals given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
November 28, 2021 11:00:49 am
Coronavirus Latest NewsCoronavirus Live Tracker in India: There are 91 active cases at present, with 37 active cases each in Mohali and Chandigarh, respectively. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

AMIDST THE rising cases of Covid-19, the UT administration has decided to enhance surveillance activities on people who have returned from international trips. A senior officer said that the they are being monitored right from the airport upon their return.

Passengers from high risk countries including South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe have to undergo RTPCR testing on their arrival in India compulsorily and are quarantined for seven days being facilitated by the UT police.

On the eight day, they are retested by UT health department even if they have tested negatively at the airport.

The teams from police and health departments regularly monitor these travellers, as per guidelines for international arrivals given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

 

Click here for more

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement