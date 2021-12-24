Omicron threat: Haryana imposes night curfew, gathering of over 200 persons banned

In the wake of the possibility of increasing Omicron cases in the state, Haryana imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am from Friday. Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice.

“In view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron in the State, for the safety of the people, from January 1, 2022, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions. Along with this, gathering of more than 200 people in public places, other programmes and movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned,” Khattar said after chairing a meeting to review Covid-preparedness.

He added, “In order to curb the influence of Omicron, it is necessary that people should be made more and more aware. Special attention should be paid to ensure everyone gets vaccinated. The Health Department should complete all its preparations to deal with the rising Covid cases. On December 23, more than two lakh people got the second dose of the Covid vaccine. Apart from this, 30,000-32,000 patients are being tested daily by the health department and those found positive are being sent for genome sequencing.”

At least 2.61 lakh people in Haryana got vaccinated on December 23, a day after the Haryana government made it mandatory for everybody to be fully vaccinated to enter shopping malls, offices, banks, fuel stations etc.

Informing this, health minister Anil Vij said, “2.61 lakh people got vaccinated on December 23. It is one lakh more than about 1.5 lakh daily. This is after the announcement of the Haryana Government that after January 1, nobody will be allowed entry into any congested place unless he/she has taken both the doses of vaccination.”

To further boost the vaccination across the State, Vij said, “All corona vaccination facilities in Haryana will remain open on Holidays too.”