Omicron driven surge: Several deaths seen in patients with just a comorbidity in Chandigarh

The month of January saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, and with it came a jump in the death toll as well. As many as 43 deaths were reported in one month in UT, with the age group of 60-85 years being affected the worst.

There were a few deaths seen in the age group of 35-50 years but most of them had comorbidities. Among the deceased, 23 were fully vaccinated, five had received the first dose, 12 were not vaccinated while the status of vaccination of two is still unknown. Only one death, an 11-month-baby, was recorded from the category of those below the age of 15. Like the last wave, many of those who died due to the infection in the third wave had comorbidities, noted Dr

Suman Singh, Director Health Services. However, she added, unlike the second wave where many died due to the virus, it is uncertain whether the fatalities were due to the Omicron variant or the presence of comorbidities.

“Those who are immunocompromised are more at risk, as are those who are not vaccinated, as we have seen in both the death rate and hospitalisations. While numbers are down, we have to remember that Covid is still in the community and we have to continue to take precautions. The infection will still take time to go down,” said Dr Singh.

Many of those who died had multiple comorbidities like hypertension, coronary heart disease, diabetes, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, etc. Prof Surjit Singh, Director, PGI, said, “While there were fears that in this wave, children will be largely affected, we have seen fewer infections. Thankfully, these have been mild. Also, a positive sign is that the positivity rate among health care workers is down. All I can say is that we do not know about the new variants, so let’s take one thing at a time.”

Prof. Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, GMCH-32, says diabetes, hypertension and renal disease were the major comorbidities in the case of patients who died. “Hospitalisation is low, but no significant decrease has been seen in the last week. Now with decreased numbers, it is expected to start going down this week onwards,” he adds. Dr Ashutosh N. Aggarwal, Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, PGI, said that the institute has seen many patients with oxygen desaturation, but the number is less than that at the peak of the previous wave.