Covid daily positivity rate in Haryana crosses 15.56%, more than 31,000 active patients

The daily positivity rate in Haryana shot up to 15.56 per cent on Wednesday evening, with the state reporting 6883 new cases of Covid-19 infections, including seven cases of the Omicron variant. Three deaths were also reported in the state. As per data, the total number of cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday touched 169 in Haryana on Wednesday with the fresh additions, out of which 159 have been discharged and 10 were active.

The total number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana as of Wednesday was 31150, out of which 25870 were under home isolation, while the remaining were admitted in various Covid-19 facilities across the state.

Out of total 6883 new cases of infections detected on Wednesday, 2704 were detected in Gurgaon, 1037 in Faridabad and 734 in Panchkula, and 444 in Ambala.

‘No lockdown in Gurugram’

Putting an end to speculations of an impending lockdown in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Dr Yash Garg, Wednesday, said, “The situation of Covid infection in Gurugram district is still under control and there is no requirement of a lockdown according to the current situation. The people of the district, especially the workers, should not panic but take precautions. There will be no lockdown.”

“Production units and industries are running regularly in the district and the rumours are being spread about workers going back to their homes, which are baseless. Workers are not going anywhere from Gurugram,” Dr Garg said.

Patron of Daulatabad Industrial Area Association, Vinay Gupta said, “Industrial units are being operated regularly in my area and workers are also coming on duty. There is no information of any worker leaving Gurugram from the industrial area”.

The state secretary of Federation of Indian Industry, Deepak Maini, and officials of Sector 37 Industrial Association added, “Industries are running properly and there is no problem of workers as most of them are coming to work. We also appeal to the workers to keep doing their work smoothly and not pay heed to rumours.”

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Garg said, “Although the number of Covid patients have increased but most of them have mild symptoms. Only one to two per cent of patients need to be admitted to the hospital. So the people of the district should not panic but take necessary precautions. The situation regarding the infection in the district is under control and it is our endeavour to provide good and better health facilities to the people.”.