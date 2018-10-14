Om Prakash Chautala is head of the family: Grandson Dushyant

A large number of Dushyant’s supporters reached his Delhi residence Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) A large number of Dushyant’s supporters reached his Delhi residence Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

AMID A tough stance taken by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala over infighting, his grandson and INLD MP Dushyant Chautala Saturday said the elder Chautala was “head of the family.” This is the first time Dushyant has spoken publicly amid an ongoing ‘turf war’ in the family.

Dushyant’s younger brother Digvijay Singh Chautala had earlier refused to accept elder Chautala’s decision to disband INLD’s student wing Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), adding that only his father “Ajay Singh Chautala is authorised to take action in the matters of students organisation as per its constitution.” The developments were seen as a turf war between Abhay Singh Chautala and his nephews, Dushyant and Digvijay. Abhay is looking after party affairs after the conviction of his father Om Prakash Chautala and elder brother Ajay Singh in junior teachers recruitment case in 2013. There were also indications of disciplinary action against Dushyant and Digvijay.

A large number of Dushyant’s supporters reached his Delhi residence Saturday. They raised slogans, such as “Hamara neta kaisa ho- bhai Dushyant jaisa ho (We are for a leader like Dushyant Chautala.)” Dushyant chose his words carefully Saturday. He made it clear that Om Prakash Chautala was their leader, urging the supporters that “they won’t allow even one per cent question mark on his post and honour.” Amid cheers, Dushyant said, “Whatever the party takes a decision, I will leave it on you to take a final call .” The MP also told his supporters, “Don’t lose your confidence till Chautala sahab (elder Chautala) and Doctor sahab (Ajay Singh Chautala) give orders.”

Dushyant reminded the crowd how his father had worked for the party for 40 years. “You please even don’t discuss this issue till a decision from him.” “I have learnt from Chaudhary Devi Lal how to struggle. I won’t leave any stone unturned even in future.” He expressed hope that his supporters would keep supporting his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala with full dedication.

During the recent Gohana rally, Dushyant’s supporters were projecting him as a future chief minister of future with slogans and a song, “Mhare Haryana ka CM ibake Dushyant Aavega (This time, Dushyant Chautala will become Chief Minister of Haryana).” However, boos targeting his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala allegedly at the behest of Dushyant’s supporters was viewed as indiscipline. The elder Chautala had not only warned warned his supporters publicly and a video clip had shown a visibly upset Chautala taking on Dushyant on stage.

Two days ago, elder Chautala had disbanded INSO headed by Dushyant’s younger brother Digvijay apart from other organisational changes apparently aimed to cut the wings of rebels. Today, Dushyant told his supporters, “I know what do you want. But whatever decision the party takes, it has to be welcomed by us. We have to wait for it.” Expressing his gratitude to his supporters, Dushyant reminded how they stood by the family when his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala and father Ajay Singh Chautala were being taken to Tihar Jail after their conviction in junior teachers

recruitment case.

“Promise me that nobody among you will ever indulge in any such act that may hurt sentiments of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala,” Dushyant Chautala urged his supporters.

