scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme: Punjab to give monthly stipend to medal winners for a year

Hayer said a new sports policy will also be launched by the Punjab government, under which sportspersons winning medals in international events will be recruited directly by creating a special cadre under the sports department.

The scheme has been named after three time Olympics gold medallist and former India hockey captain Padma Shri Balbir Singh. (File)

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Tuesday launched a scholarship scheme to give monthly stipend to sportspersons who bag first three positions in national and international events.

Hayer said a new sports policy will also be launched by the Punjab government, under which sportspersons winning medals in international events will be recruited directly by creating a special cadre under the sports department. The government will also launch a health insurance scheme for sportspersons, he said addressing the media here.

Launching the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Scholarship Scheme, Hayer said the Punjab players who bag first three positions in sports events at senior national championships will be given Rs 8,000 per month for one year. Similarly, junior national medal players will be given Rs 6,000 per month, said Hayer, adding that the stipend will continue if they again win medals after one year.

The scheme has been named after three time Olympics gold medallist and former India hockey captain Padma Shri Balbir Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

The late hockey legend’s daughter Sushbir Kaur hailed the announcement of the state government.

“The Punjab government’s such efforts will surely bring positive results,” Kaur told PTI.

Meanwhile, the minister said an annual budget of Rs 12.50 crore has been reserved by the department for this scheme, claiming that Punjab is the first state in the country which will give stipend to sportspersons.

Advertisement

Apart from providing sports equipment to players, new coaches will be recruited at a large scale, said the minister. The diet stipend of day scholar players has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 125 per day and those of players residing in hostels has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 225, he said.

Replying to a question, Hayer said, “We are coming up with a new sports policy and trying to create a separate sports cadre under the Sports Department.” “Sportspersons who bring medals in international events can be recruited directly,” he said.

Giving diet, coaching, sports equipment, jobs and cash prizes to players will be key factors of the policy, he said. He said the Sports Department will soon hire 220 new coaches to boost sports activity in the state.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Neighboring Haryana too gives monthly stipend to the national and international medalists apart from the Bhim award winners and monthly pension for Arjuna/Dronacharya awardees.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:56:45 am
Next Story

Snatchers target BJP leader’s mother in Ghaziabad

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement