Old Pension Scheme: Haryana panel begins consultations with employee leaders

A Haryana government committee Friday held discussions with representatives of the state government employees seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. The state government had last month formed a committee to hold discussions with the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti that had last month staged a protest in Panchkula demanding that the state implement the Old Pension Scheme. Representatives of the Samiti, led by Vijender Dhariwal, told reporters after the meeting that they again drove home their point how restoration of OPS will benefit the employees.

Dhariwal said they pointed out various “flaws” in the New Pension Scheme and presented facts and figures showing how it was not in interest of the employees. “We also clearly told them that the perception that restoration of OPS will put any heavy financial burden on the state exchequer is not correct. The government panel has told us that they will discuss the facts and figures given by us after which another meeting will be held,” Dhariwal said.

Dhariwal said they have made it clear to the committee that nothing short of restoration of OPS will be acceptable to them. A Samiti member Ramesh Kohar, who was part of team that attended the meeting, said said: “We told the committee that there is no provision of medical facilities and social security in the NPS. The NPS is just an investment plan which is risk based”. “The national executive of Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti is going to meet in New Delhi on March 5 in which the office-bearers from 24 states will participate. In the meeting, we will plan to intensify the agitation at national level apart from the ongoing movements at state levels,” Kohar added. Last month, police had used water cannons and teargas shells to disperse a large gathering of state government employees holding a demonstration for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in Panchkula.

A day after the big protest, the state government set up the committee for discussion on the demand for the OPS in place of the New Pension Scheme in respect of government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2006. The committee is chaired by the chief secretary. The additional chief secretary (Finance department) and the principal secretary to the chief minister are the other members.

The demand by Haryana government employees for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme is a long-standing one. The opposition Congress has said it would restore the Old Pension Scheme if voted to power. The Assembly polls in Haryana are due in 2024.

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme had emerged as a key election issue in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress ousted the BJP in last year’s assembly polls.

No BJP-governed state has so far restored the Old Pension Scheme. The Old Pension Scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System, which is in effect from that year.