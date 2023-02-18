Old is gold: Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium to host its last edition of IPL matches this year

While the Covid-19 pandemic meant that IS Bindra International Stadium at Mohali did not get a chance to host IPL matches since 2020, the 1994-built stadium will host five matches in the 16th edition of IPL. And these will be the last IPL matches at the stadium.

With the Maharaja Yadavindra International Stadium at Mullanpur set to be fully ready later this year, the new stadium will be hosting IPL matches in 2024. The IPL organising committee announced the schedule for this year’s IPL on Friday.

“It will be the last time that IS Bindra International Stadium at Mohali will be hosting IPL matches. Since the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra International Stadium will be completely ready later this year, it will be hosting the IPL matches in 2024. We have just got the schedule today and we will make sure that it will be a memorable edition of IPL at IS Bindra Stadium in consultation with Punjab Kings. With the teams coming to practise here, we will make sure that the stadium provides the same hospitality for which it is known for,” said Dilsher Khanna, secretary, PCA, while speaking with The Indian Express.

The IS Bindra International Stadium had last hosted the IPL matches during the 2019 IPL season before Covid-19 pandemic meant that the stadium did not host any matches in 2020, 2021 and 2022. It will also be the first time that fans will get to watch Punjab Kings matches since 2019. Khanna said ticket sales and arrangements will start later this month in preparation for this year’s IPL edition.

“The IS Bindra International Stadium has been hosting international matches since 1994 and it has hosted World Cup matches since the 1996 World Cup with the latest World Cup matches being the 2016 T20 World Cup matches. IPL will be hosting its 16th edition this year and it will be a memorable event for the fans at the IS Bindra Stadium. The new Mullanpur stadium has already been hosting domestic matches and only the stands and other construction work needs to be finalised this year before the BCCI, IPL and ICC authorities approve the stadium and it starts hosting matches,” said Khanna.

With fans missing to see the live action at the Mohali stadium from the stands due to Covid-19 guidelines since April 2020, it’s a happy moment for fans this year. Fans have already started to make preparations for seeing the matches at the stadium. Punjab Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first home encounter on April 1, followed by Punjab Kings facing Gujarat Titans on April 13. Punjab Kings will then face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 20, followed by them hosting Lucknow Super Giants on April 28. Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians on May 3 in their last home encounter at Mohali.

“It will be after three years that fans will get to watch IP matches at Mohali and we are excited to watch the matches. It will also be the first time that Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will be playing at Mohali. Fans are also excited to watch these two new teams here,” said Nipun Gupta, a student studying in Mohali.

Ardent MS Dhoni fan Ram Babu of Mohali has already started his preparation for the IPL matches. Babu, who is in Delhi to watch the second India-Australia Test match, will also be attending Chennai Super Kings matches in Chennai.

“Though MS Dhoni sir will not be playing at Mohali, I will be there to cheer for Punjab Kings matches at the Mohali stadium. I have been watching IPL matches all over India and at Mohali since 2008. Coming to the Mohali stadium to watch the IPL matches after three years will be a special feeling for all of us,“ said Babu.