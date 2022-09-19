Old age pension not for those who have over five acres: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday clarified that beneficiaries owning more than 5 acres of land won’t be eligible to avail of the old age pension.

Explaining the rule about pension benefit, Khattar insisted that only eligible persons will get it. Addressing a Jan Samvad Programme in Sirsa, Khattar firmly turned down a pension request raised by a woman, who is said to be the owner of 9 acres of land.

Khattar told the woman: “You already own 9 acres of land and your annual income is Rs 2.5 lakh, therefore you are not eligible for the pension benefit.”

Later the woman informed the CM about her three daughters and sought financial help from him. On this, Khattar announced to give Rs 1 lakh to the woman from his voluntary quota. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently alleged that on the pretext of family identity card and income, the state government has discontinued the pension of 5.14 lakh elderly and destitute people. “These include 4,76,000 elderly people and 38,000 destitute children,” he added.

Demanding restoration of pension to all the beneficiaries, Hooda said: “If the present government does not do this, then the pension of all the elderly will be restored again after the formation of the Congress government. All the elderly will be given pension on the basis of self-declared income as before, not on the family identity card.”

During the Jan Samvad Programme held at Chaudhary Devi Lal University Auditorium on Sunday, CM Khattar heard the problems of the people of Sirsa district. A total of 227 complaints were heard and redressed on the occasion.

Khattar said that ensuring a roof over every head is the utmost priority of the state government. “The Department of Housing For All is surveying this and once it is completed, houses will be given to those not having one. The government is working on a plan to provide 1 lakh houses.”