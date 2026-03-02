Olbana Negasa Yadate and Meskerem Tesfaye Fikadu of Ethiopia emerge as maiden winners in full marathon event

Olbana Negasa Yadate of Ethiopia and Meskerem Tesfaye Fikadu of Ethiopia emerged as the maiden winners in the full marathon event in the Chandigarh International Marathon conducted by the UT Sports Department on Sunday morning. Yadate clocked a timing of two hours and 17 minutes and 41 seconds while Fikadu clocked a timing of two hours and 31 minutes and 14 seconds to claim the title in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

In the men’s category, Aggrey Kiprotich Rono of Kenya claimed the second spot with a time of two hours 17 minutes and 41 seconds while Sylas Chebii of Ethiopia claimed the third spot with a timing of two hours 17 minutes and 42 seconds. In the women’s category, Ruth Chelangat Wakabu of Kenya claimed the second spot with a timing of two hours and 31.15 seconds while Rita Jelagat of Kenya claimed the third spot with a timing of two hours and 33.57 seconds. In full marathon, the winners in each category got a cash reward of Rs 7 lakh each while the second-placed and third-placed athletes got a cash award of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.