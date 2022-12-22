Officiating DC orders hot masala tea for visitors at estate office

Two days after assuming the officiating charge as Deputy Commissioner-cum Estate Officer, Yashpal Garg issued orders to make drastic temporary changes in the working of the office on Wednesday.

Garg, who is also chairman, Chandigarh Housing Board, made temporary changes after his three-hour long visit to the estate office in Sector 17, one of which is to provide hot masala tea to all the visitors with appointments.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the cold winter, and will come to effect from December 26 till January 31, 2023. The other changes will be in place till January 13, 2023.

Assistant Estate Officer (AEO) 3, Rajiv Tewari, was given the responsibility to implement the changes. Among major changes are an increase in slots for appointments for registration of deeds from 50 to 60 while reducing the provision of five additional discretionary slots to two slots. Earlier, the power of discretionary slots was with the sub registrar. From December 26, the power will be entrusted to the additional deputy commissioner.

The appointment slots to submit applications to avail services were increased from 24 to 48.

Two additional counters with the computer and DEO will be provided for the same. In case of error in data entry of an application, the facility for correction will be provided by the estate office on the same day. One computer along with an operator will be provided by the NIC for this purpose.

Earlier, the estate office used to return the application instructing applicant to take another appointment for the submission which took around 10 to 15 days.

The public meetings will be held on all working days between 12pm to 1pm.

Earlier, only Monday, Tuesday and Thursday were slotted for public meetings and only branch in-charges are allowed public meetings. If required, the AEO, branch in-charges may send the visitors to the dealing assistants. Garg said that strict action will be taken against dealing assistants if they were found directly dealing with the public.

Earlier, there was no such restriction and people directly approached the AEOs, branch in-charges and dealing assistants.