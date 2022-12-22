Officials suggest separate lanes, replacing automated barriers to streamline pick & drop system

THE RAILWAY authorities Wednesday decided to make many structural changes to the parking system. The changes include a separate lane along with entry/exit of general parking vehicles, separate lanes for private and commercial vehicles each at the pick and drop lane parking at the Chandigarh railway station.

It was also decided that a board describing vehicles that are exceptions including government vehicles attached with civil servants, military vehicles, etc., will also be installed at the entrance of the station. Railway officials said that automated barriers will be replaced with normal barriers. A team of railway officers headed by Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, made a visit to Chandigarh railway station and inspected the current system Wednesday.

“We checked the total timing four-wheelers take while covering the 600 metre distance at the pick and drop facility at least nine times, on different occasions, like when trains like Shatabdi and Vande Bharat arrive. Our physical survey suggests that four-wheelers take around 4 to 6 minutes and 30 second to cover the distance in any situation.

We are hopeful that the situation will improve with the structural changes which were recommended today,” Bhatia said.

He added, “We want to ensure the convenience of general public. We will improve the system. A list of the people who are exempted from parking charges will also be displayed here”. The pick and drop parking system was introduced at the railway station on September 23, which has been criticised by the general public ever since.

For non-commercial vehicle, the system allows first six minutes of free parking. After that, non-commercial vehicles are charged up to Rs 30 for 15 minutes while commercial vehicles are charged Rs 50 up to 15 minutes. The ticket cost goes up to Rs 200 for keeping the vehicle parked in the lane between 15 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, a railway officer said the situation is being reviewed on demand of the people that the free six minutes for non-commercial vehicles should be extended up to 10 minutes, adding that no immediate decision can be taken at this moment.

Indefinite hunger strike enters fifth day

The indefinite hunger strike by Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, entered its fifth day Wednesday.

He has been sitting on a hunger strike since December 17. Barinder Dhillon, president, Punjab Youth Congress, along with his supporters visited Lubana at the protest site on Wednesday.