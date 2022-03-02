Officials meet families of students stranded in Ukraine

The district administration on Tuesday started a drive to meet the families of students stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of all the three sub-divisions in Mohali met with the family members and gathered more information about the students. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that SDMs met the families of 19 students belonging to the district who have been stranded in Ukraine in the war.

“Our teams want to be in touch with the families, the SDMs spoke to the parents of the students,” DC Kalia added.

Meanwhile, three more residents of UT were evacuated from Ukraine and reached the IGI Airport, New Delhi on Tuesday.

The authorities of the city are in touch with Ministry of External Affairs to keep tabs on the developing situation and the evacuation process.

A Chandigarh help desk has also been set up at IGI Airport, New Delhi.