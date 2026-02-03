Official records and court filings | From kidnapping to bribes: Over 20 UT cops booked in 7 yrs

Several FIRs were registered following trap operations, judicial directions and, in notable instances, intervention by the Supreme Court.

From accepting bribes of a few thousand rupees to allegations of kidnapping and accumulating disproportionate assets, at least 20 serving and retired personnel of the Chandigarh Police, ranging from constables to inspectors, have been booked in criminal or corruption cases over the past seven years, official records and court filings show.

The cases, largely investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), encompass allegations of bribery, extortion, abuse of official position, disproportionate assets (DA) and kidnapping.

Several FIRs were registered following trap operations, judicial directions and, in notable instances, intervention by the Supreme Court. While some accused officers have since retired, others were serving at key police stations or specialised units when the alleged offences occurred.