Official records and court filings | From kidnapping to bribes: Over 20 UT cops booked in 7 yrs

From accepting bribes of a few thousand rupees to allegations of kidnapping and accumulating disproportionate assets, at least 20 serving and retired personnel of the Chandigarh Police, ranging from constables to inspectors, have been booked in criminal or corruption cases over the past seven years, official records and court filings show.
The cases, largely investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), encompass allegations of bribery, extortion, abuse of official position, disproportionate assets (DA) and kidnapping.
Several FIRs were registered following trap operations, judicial directions and, in notable instances, intervention by the Supreme Court. While some accused officers have since retired, others were serving at key police stations or specialised units when the alleged offences occurred.
A few cases are as follows:
Graft and bribery charges
Among the cases investigated by the CBI, Sub-Inspectors Akhtar Hussain and Krishan Kumar were arrested in 2023 after being accused of seeking a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a complainant in a civil dispute, in which allegations led to departmental action soon after the matter came to light.
Similarly, Constable Pawan Kumar, then deployed with the public control room, was booked in 2023 after a trap allegedly uncovered his role in accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe alongside two civilians. The case received considerable attention given the involvement of a local political figure’s relative, and remains under investigation.
Kidnapping and extortion cases
Beyond corruption, criminal charges have extended to serious offences such as kidnapping and extortion.
The most prominent among these is a 2022 abduction case of a Chandigarh dentist, in which the CBI registered an FIR in February 2025 against seven police personnel, including then Crime Branch Inspector Harinder Sekhon, alleging that the doctor was wrongfully confined to prevent his court appearance. This complaint was filed following a directive from the Supreme Court for a CBI preliminary probe into the alleged police conduct.
In a separate incident, Sub-Inspector Naveen Phogat was dismissed from service after being booked in 2023 for allegedly kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting Rs 1.01 crore.
DA case
Story continues below this ad
Some allegations have extended to financial irregularities. Inspector Harinder Sekhon and his wife, Paramjit Kaur, also a police inspector, were investigated by the CBI for possessing assets disproportionate to declared income, based on a probe into their income and expenditures over four years.
Criminal conspiracy case
In another case, the Crime Branch of the Chandigarh Police in March 2025 arrested three personnel of the District Crime Cell — Inspector Jasminder Singh, Head Constable Satish Kumar and Senior Constable Samunder — on charges of criminal conspiracy. The trio was booked under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly harbouring two accused wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a Rs 5.26 crore ATM fraud case, and showing their arrest in an Arms Act case in Chandigarh to shield them from action by the UP Police.
A senior officer of the Chandigarh Police said, “Whenever a case is registered by the CBI or any criminal case is lodged against a member of the force, a parallel departmental inquiry is initiated. Officers concerned are given an opportunity to present their case. If found guilty after due process, strict action is taken in accordance with rules.”
“The range of penalties,” the officer added, “includes demotion in rank, denial of awards and promotions, and even dismissal from service, depending on the gravity of the misconduct.”
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More