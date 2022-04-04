Officers: Behind the scenes — and the force behind

The constant in this experiment has been the sense of involvement shown by various officers right from the word go. The programme was conceptualised under the then Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati but was launched under his successor Sandeep Kumar. Now it has been refined and recognised under Sandeep’s successor Raghav Sharma.

“I am also from government school” — that’s how Rakesh would begin his motivational lectures to students. He loved to teach and would visit schools whenever he could find time. He had also asked other officers to spare time for teaching as he wanted the students “to interact with their dreams”.

“We need to enhance quality of education and we need to give an equal opportunity to students of government schools,” says Rakesh.

He was ably assisted by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary. Both from BITS Pilani and both from Uttar Pradesh, they sat down and decided to do something more for the students. It is then that the idea of Super 50 took shape.

Arindam became the face of the programme. The parents of the students of first batch still remember him and thank him “for his initiative”. Rakesh too acknowledges his contribution. “Please write more about Arindam,” he says.

“Arindam sir was in every doubt-clearing WhatsApp group and would respond even before teachers,” says Piyush Chhabra from EduSquare Labs Private Limited, the coaching partner for the programme. Game for mathematical problems, Arindam, who is now Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, is reading the game theory these days. “Math to padhate rehana chahiye (One should continue reading math),” he says.

Sandeep, a product of government school and college, cared for commencement and continuity of the programme. “We bargained with the private service provider, tried to fit more students in and brought down the cost,” he says.

Raghav ensured there is no slackening of interest, be it on the part of the district administration or students. “Now the programme is more technologically advanced and the students’ attendance is more regulated,” he says.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Sharma is taking equal interest. “It feels nice to interact with students,” he says.

“Even before he met me, he had interacted with the students and motivated them,” says Piyush.

While Rakesh, who is now director, industries department, finds Una “a fertile ground for experiments due to logistics and geography”, Sandeep, who is now managing director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation, says “political ecosystem of the district, both ruling and the opposition parties, is very good”. “Una is fortunate to get good officers, one after another,” says Piyush.