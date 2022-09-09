Officer who ordered to restore 3,603 acres to village panchayat transferred in rejig

THREE months after he ordered 3,603 acres of shamlat land in Majri village in New Chandigarh to be transferred from influential persons to village panchayat, IAS officer Anurag Aggarwal was on Thursday shunted out as Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

He will now hold charge as additional chief secretary (food processing) with an additional charge of ACS (jails), two portfolios that were with IAS officer KAP Sinha. On the other hand, Sinha has been posted Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

The orders to vacate the land in Majri village were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which restrained the government from using coercive action against the occupants of land.

Aggarwal’s orders were being seen as a blow to the nexus of land mafia and revenue officials. The panchayat land in Majri village, having hills and water channels, has allegedly been grabbed by several influential persons including politicians and bureaucrats.

Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal told The Indian Express a few days ago that no action was not taken in the case as the court has put a stay. He said the government was in the process of taking up the case with the court so as to get the stay vacated.

It is learnt that Aggarwal was working on shamlat land in Seonk village also. He had collected the record and found out that 10,000 acres of land in Seonk village, which rightfully belonged to Panchayat, was in possession of several influential persons.

Aggarwal was, however, transferred to the lesser important food processing department. He was among 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers to be transferred.

Others who were transferred included VK Meena, posted as principal secretary freedom fighters and printing and stationery, Alaknanda Dayal was posted as secretary, medical education and research and resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. Chander Gaind has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Faridkot, DS Mangat as Divisional Commissioner Ferozepur, Vinay Bublani as special secretary home, APS Sandhu as MD Sugarfed, Madhvi Kataria as Director Social Security, Senu Duggal as special Secretary General administration.

The government also appointed chairpersons in 10 Improvement Trusts of the state. They include Tarsem Bhinder of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Jashan Brar in Fazilka, Harmeet Aulakh in Hoshiarpur, Megh Chand Sheromajra in Patiala, Parveen Chhabra in Rajpura, Jagtar Sanghera in Jalandhar, Kundan Gogia in Samana, Deepak Arora in Moga, Thakur Manohar in Pathankot, Raman Channi in Khanna Improvement Trust.