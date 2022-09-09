scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Officer who ordered to restore 3,603 acres to village panchayat transferred in rejig

Anurag Aggarwal will now hold charge as additional chief secretary (food processing) with an additional charge of ACS (jails), two portfolios that were with IAS officer KAP Sinha. On the other hand, Sinha has been posted Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

The orders to vacate the land in Majri village were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which restrained the government from using coercive action against the occupants of land.

THREE months after he ordered 3,603 acres of shamlat land in Majri village in New Chandigarh to be transferred from influential persons to village panchayat, IAS officer Anurag Aggarwal was on Thursday shunted out as Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

He will now hold charge as additional chief secretary (food processing) with an additional charge of ACS (jails), two portfolios that were with IAS officer KAP Sinha. On the other hand, Sinha has been posted Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

The orders to vacate the land in Majri village were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which restrained the government from using coercive action against the occupants of land.

Aggarwal’s orders were being seen as a blow to the nexus of land mafia and revenue officials. The panchayat land in Majri village, having hills and water channels, has allegedly been grabbed by several influential persons including politicians and bureaucrats.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal told The Indian Express a few days ago that no action was not taken in the case as the court has put a stay. He said the government was in the process of taking up the case with the court so as to get the stay vacated.

It is learnt that Aggarwal was working on shamlat land in Seonk village also. He had collected the record and found out that 10,000 acres of land in Seonk village, which rightfully belonged to Panchayat, was in possession of several influential persons.

Aggarwal was, however, transferred to the lesser important food processing department. He was among 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers to be transferred.

Advertisement

Others who were transferred included VK Meena, posted as principal secretary freedom fighters and printing and stationery, Alaknanda Dayal was posted as secretary, medical education and research and resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. Chander Gaind has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Faridkot, DS Mangat as Divisional Commissioner Ferozepur, Vinay Bublani as special secretary home, APS Sandhu as MD Sugarfed, Madhvi Kataria as Director Social Security, Senu Duggal as special Secretary General administration.

More from Chandigarh

The government also appointed chairpersons in 10 Improvement Trusts of the state. They include Tarsem Bhinder of Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Jashan Brar in Fazilka, Harmeet Aulakh in Hoshiarpur, Megh Chand Sheromajra in Patiala, Parveen Chhabra in Rajpura, Jagtar Sanghera in Jalandhar, Kundan Gogia in Samana, Deepak Arora in Moga, Thakur Manohar in Pathankot, Raman Channi in Khanna Improvement Trust.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:49:54 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: 2 ministers conduct surprise check at Sewa Kendra, quizz officials

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

'Ate dosa as city burned': Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya's turn in the hot seat

'Ate dosa as city burned': Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya's turn in the hot seat

FE Best Banks Awards: Excellence unlimited

FE Best Banks Awards: Excellence unlimited

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement