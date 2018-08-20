Office of Chief Architect proposes shared mobility plan to ease out traffic congestion

Traffic chaos on the causeway that connects Chandigarh with Panchkula. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh ) Traffic chaos on the causeway that connects Chandigarh with Panchkula. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh )

A SHARED Mobility Plan has been proposed to ease out traffic congestion on city roads. This would be taken up in the meeting of road safety committee scheduled to be held in the coming week.

According to the shared mobility plan, the office of Chief Architect of UT Administration has suggested that administration may consider creating a transport desk where its employees shall register for their pick-and-drop off facility from home to office and vice versa. “Further, the administration may tie up with local taxis or Uber and Ola for providing the service. Some of the MNCs are practising this shared mobility concept in India,” the agenda stated.

The committee will also take up the issue of notifying speed limits in the internal lanes from 35 kilometres per hour to 25 kilometres per hour. The committee has proposed that 50 per cent of the compounding amount collected from various traffic violations may be diverted into a new road safety fund which may be provided to the police for road safety measures as is the practice in many other states. However, in the remarks specified in the agenda, which will be taken up, the additional transport secretary has intimated that the proposal regarding separate road safety fund was under consideration but diversion of challan fee to such fund may need approval from the Centre.

Also, the status of inclusion of road safety curriculum in schools will also be taken up. The traffic police has compiled material for road safety education which will be studied in schools and a request to UT Education Secretary for holding a meeting has already been sent by SSP Traffic in this regard.

Various other agenda items would be taken up at the road safety committee meeting like introduction of penalty points for the drivers on the basis of Telangana model. The status of the project of e-challaning will also be taken up. The project was to take off from August 15 this year but due to training of the police staff as to how to use the handheld device, it has been deferred for some time. As many as 125 handheld devices have been obtained for this purpose.

