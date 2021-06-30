Office-bearers of NGO booked for cheating seven computer companies of Rs 1.32 crore

In another case, a woman owner of pharmaceutical company was cheated of Rs 23.76 lakh.

OFFICE-bearers of an NGO, Janmukti Welfare Society, Tuesday were booked for cheating at least seven computer, electronic and IT companies to the tune of Rs 1.32 crore. The managing directors of the NGO, Naveen and Rajbir, procured gadgets and computers from the city-based seven companies but never released payments totalling Rs 1.32 crore to them.

Police said an FIR was registered on the complaint of one Manoj Thakur. Supplimentary statements of others were included in the FIR. Police said the booked MDs, who were identified as Naveen and Rajbir, were yet to be questioned. Other staff members were also booked.

Police said Manoj Thakur, a resident of Sector 22, and others reported that they are running IT, computer, electronics businesses under the name of Accretive Technologies Pvt Ltd, OST Electronics Pvt Ltd, Rimpee TV Centre, Shop, Sanjeev Refrigeration, HnH Technologies Pvt Ltd, ST Computers, Phutela Computer Kingdom, SCO 10-11-12, FF Sector 17B, Chandigarh. The owners said that Janmukti Welfare Society, through its authorised signatories Naveen, Rajbir and other staff members, approached the complainants and released purchase order to supply various IT/electronics/mobile/computers products.

However, after receiving the deliveries, they did not pay the total amount of Rs 1.32 crore to them and delayed the matter on one pretext or the other. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

Pharma company owner duped of 23.76 l

In another case, a woman owner of pharmaceutical company was cheated of Rs 23.76 lakh. The woman reported to the police that she is running a pharma office at Shanti Nagar in Mani Majra. She has made a pharma WhatsApp group for sharing sale-purchase information. On May 24, she received a phone call from unknown person who offered to provide the complainant CC liposomal amphotericin B injections at genuine rates.

Police said the woman deposited Rs 23,76,000 in different accounts provided by the person for supply of injections. But the person neither delivered injections nor returned money. A case was registered at the Manimajra police station.