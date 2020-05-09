Of migrants who applied to leave, 35% staying back: Punjab CM

Amarinder, a government statement said, directed the Department of Industries to aggressively pursue the development of the four industrial parks already announced by the state government in the budget for this fiscal. (File Photo) Amarinder, a government statement said, directed the Department of Industries to aggressively pursue the development of the four industrial parks already announced by the state government in the budget for this fiscal. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday told the Cabinet that 35 per cent of those who had registered to return to their native states have for now decided to stay back in Punjab.

An official of Punjab government told The Indian Express that the government was calculating the withdrawal rate at 35 per cent as out of every 2,000 migrants, who had applied on state’s portal, only about 1200 were turning up to board the train.

“We do not have any formal withdrawals. But we have reached this calculation after a few trains were not packed to the capacity. The Deputy Commissioners were sending messages to 1200 migrants but the trains were leaving the stations with empty berths. Now they have started messaging 2,000 persons,” he said adding that one possible reason could be several industries assuring employment.

As many as 11.5 lakh migrants had registered with the government for repatriation to their home states.

Amarinder, a government statement said, directed the Department of Industries to aggressively pursue the development of the four industrial parks already announced by the state government in the budget for this fiscal. The Cabinet noted significant potential for attracting industry wanting to move out of China. The CM asked the Industry Minister to take all possible welfare measures to ensure that the labour that is retained in Punjab is well taken care of. The Cabinet welcomed the opening of another 9,500 industrial units in the wake of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Cabinet approved the transfer policy for non-teaching staff of the School Education Department, with the same set to be effective from academic session 2020-21.

Under the policy, schools/offices have been categorised in five zones, and transfers would be carried out only once a year, in an objective manner through a merit-based software. A person working at a station will not be transferred unless he or she completes 5 years of service at a station. In case such an employee has completed 5 years, he or she will be compulsorily transferred as per his/her choice and in case he or she does not give any choice, he/she can be transferred by the Department on its own.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.