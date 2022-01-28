Of 8,315 announcements, Manohar Lal Khattar says fulfilled 5,744

Of the 8,315 announcements made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from 2014 till 2021, work on 5,744 announcements (73 per cent) have been completed, while 1,527 were still in progress, 360 were not feasible and the remaining 687 were yet pending.

The figures were revealed in a meeting chaired by Khattar to review the implementation of CM announcements, here on Thursday.

“After conducting the required study of the projects, a separate list, which have now become infructuous, should be prepared to have a clear idea about the exact number of the pending announcements”, Khattar said, while reviewing various projects of five departments that are yet to complete the work of the projects announced under CM Announcements.

The list of the departments whose projects were reviewed by the Chief Minister in today’s meeting includes, Public Works (Building and Roads), Development and Panchayats, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Irrigation and Sports.

The Chief Minister further directed that in case of projects that require approval from the Railways, it should be immediately referred to Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

“As soon as the work of each project being executed under the CM Announcements is completed, the officer concerned after reviewing the same should also inform the local public representatives. In the projects where land is required to be purchased, it should be ensured that the purchase of land should be done through the e-bhoomi portal after a thorough study about the rates,” Khattar directed the officers.

Divulging details about the status of projects that are being executed by Public Works (Building and Roads) Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi said that of the 1120 announcements, only 114 are pending. Hence, the completion percentage of the announcements is around 76.23 per cent and 148 projects are in progress.



Additional Chief Secretary, Amit Jha said that of the total 1,623 announcements only 128 are pending and the work on these would be completed soon. The completion percentage of the projects is around 60 per cent and 485 projects are in progress.

Additional, Chief Secretary of the Irrigation Department, Devender Singh, who had joined the meeting through video conferencing shared that of 599 announcements, work on 390 is completed, which is around 68 per cent and 128 projects are in progress.

Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, AK Singh said that of the total 146 projects around 50 per cent are completed that is 64 and the rest would also be completed within the stipulated time. Around 31 projects are in progress.