Of 21 new cases in Punjab, 11 from Mohali hotbed

PUNJAB RECORDED 24 new cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 count to 151 in the state. Of the 21, 11 persons tested positive in Mohali’s Jawaharpur village, considered a hotbed for this disease on Friday. With these news cases, Mohali’s total count shot up to 48.

As many as eight persons tested positive in Pathankot. Seven of them belong to the family of a victim who died of the disease. The eighth person, who is from a different area, is the domestic help who worked for the infected family.

A 30-year-old man from Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla tested positive with no travel history. Contact tracing is on as the person had gone to several religious places in the area. One person from Jalandhar also tested positive on Friday.

Punjab has tested 3,461 samples so far. Of these, 2,972 tested negative, while results of 338 are awaited.

Jalandhar

As one person tested positive in Jalandhar on Friday, the district recorded five cases less than 48 hours, following which 2,000 persons were put in home quarantine in different localities from where these cases were reported. Also, 43 samples of close contacts of these five cases (including a patient who died), were collected.

Jalandhar’s latest case is the 17-year-old son of a 50-year-old coronavirus patient from Nijatam Nagar who had tested positive the previous day. The 50-year-old’s mother had tested positive two weeks ago, and is still under treatment at Christian Medical College (CMC) Ludhiana.

COVID-19 Nodal Officer Dr TPS Sandhu said that following the five new cases in the past two days, they have collected samples of 43 persons who had come in contact with them. In Jalandhar, 12 cases have been reported so far — three of them have been cured and one of them had died.

Nawanshahr

In Nawanshahr, one more patient tested negative on Friday, and now, out of 18 persons, 11 have tested negative while tests of the remaining will be done in the coming few days.

Hoshiarpur-hotspot

At the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Possi, which was the hotspot of Hoshiarpur district, having six of the seven positive cases including one death and 1,161 in home quarantine, the district administration has provided OPD facility to 1,200 persons and 11 newborns over the past few days. Moranwali village, which witnessed five positive cases, and Panseran village, which has one positive case, fall under this centre as well. To date, 176 samples have been taken from Possi, of which 168 tested negative.

In Hoshiarpur, an ‘auto sanitisation machine tunnel’ has been placed outside the emergency ward. This machine will start 15 seconds after a person enters the tunnel and disinfectant will be sprayed on every visitor.

ASI’s song on breaking the chain

During the flag march by Hoshiarpur Police, Assitant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh Nagdipur of Gharshankar police station, sang a song educating people on how to defeat the virus.

“Tusi bhi sadha saath deo te asin bhi tuhada saath devange, ral mil ke ik vada kariye, piadhi corona naal ladiye, raje ban jao bibe rane pade likhe siyane tusi sare, ik-ik gal nu man ke chalo jo parshashan kennda, used shukargujar bano jo apne ghar rehnda, apne ghar di karo rakhi, tuhade lai pai vardi khakhi, ration ghar tak pahunchuga, rehan ni khali dava parat devange, muh te mask, hathan ten dastane paa lo, baar baar hathan nu dhove, ishda jyada fayda hove (you support us and we will support you, united we can finish this corona menace, be sensible as you all are educated and follow what administration is advising. Be thankful to those who are staying home, guard your home, we are for you, we will supply ration and medicine at your doorstep, wear mask and gloves and wash your hands repeatedly)…”

