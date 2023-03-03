Of 21 lakh MT legacy waste accumulated in Ludhiana,1.15 lakh MT processed through bio-remediation

With over 21 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste lying dumped at its Jamalpur landfill site on Tajpur road, the highest among all cities in Punjab, Ludhiana MC has finally started making some efforts to reduce the heaps of waste.

MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal inspected the ongoing works to dispose-off legacy waste at the main dump site, Thursday. The waste is being disposed off through the bioremediation process.

Dr Aggarwal checked the efficiency and working of the machinery deployed by the contractor to dispose-off the waste. Discussions were also held about proper disposal of refuse derived fuel (RDF), inert and bio-soil, which are left behind after bioremediation of the waste, by the contractor.

The officials stated that around 1.15 lakh metric tonnes of waste, which was spread in over 2.5 acres of land, has been processed in the past. The remaining waste is being disposed-off.

In November last year, local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar had inaugurated the first phase of the project to dispose off legacy waste wherein 5 lakh MT has to be disposed off through bioremediation. A deadline of 22 months was fixed for completing the project.

Aggarwal stated that it is among the major steps which have been taken to ensure proper solid waste management in the city. The project to dispose off legacy waste is also being monitored on a regular basis and the contractor has been directed to expedite the process of disposing off the remaining waste.

The tender process is also going on to dispose-off remaining around 20 lakh metric tonnes of the legacy waste in the second phase.

Advertisement

Further Dr Aggarwal appealed the residents to support the authorities in proper solid waste management. She urged the residents to hand over segregated wet and dry waste to the waste collectors and stop dumping waste in open places/water bodies etc. She also urged the residents to stop using banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.

MC has not conducted any fresh survey of total legacy waste lying at the Tajpur site and as per experts, it could also be nearly 40 MT.