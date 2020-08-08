Odd-even system at Chandigarh’s congested markets, some shops to remain shut

According to the orders passed on Friday, Odd-even system in various markets will be introduced from August 8, for the next six days. (Representational) According to the orders passed on Friday, Odd-even system in various markets will be introduced from August 8, for the next six days. (Representational)

In view of the increasing in Covid-19 cases, the Chandigarh Administration reimposed more restrictions by introducing odd and even system in congested markets, besides issuing directives for closure of some shops.

The orders were passed by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, on the basis of the recommendations received from a committee headed by Finance Secretary to contain spread of infection.

According to the orders passed on Friday, Odd-even system in various markets will be introduced from August 8, for the next six days.

There are 11 such markets in the city where the system will be enforced. These markets are Krishna Market, Sector 41, Market area near old PNB Bank/Bihari Garment, Burail Chowk, Shastri Market, Sector 22, Patel Market, Sector 15, Sector 8 Internal Market, Azad Market, Sector 20, Palace Market, Sector 20, Booth Market, Sector 21, Palika Bazar, Sector 19, Sadar Market, Sector 19 and Janta Market in Sector 27.

It was also decided that the scooter repair market in Chandigarh’s Sector 43 will remain closed on every Sunday.

The administration also ordered that some shops at Mobile Market in Sector 22 will remain completely shut for the next six days. These shops are SCO 1010-11- Radha Market,SCO 1030-31- Attari Market,SCO 1004- Sweety Market and SCO 1003-04.

The Administrator said that these decisions will be reviewed every week. Officials said that the Sub-Divisional Magistrates will coordinate with markets associations for smooth functioning and strict enforcement of the orders. Meanwhile, the weekend closure of the Sukhna Lake premises will continue.

Following the previous meeting of the administration, orders were passed to shut entry to Sukhna Lake premises on Saturdays and Sundays. The ban on the entry of visitors was imposed by the administration after it took note that tourists from different areas of Punjab and Haryana were visiting the lake premises on weekends.

Earlier, the odd-even system was introduced in the city markets after the curfew restrictions were lifted. However, the restrictions were withdrawn during the unlock phases as cases were reported from only specific areas.

However, the system has been reintroduced in specific congested markets now, due to the increased spread of infection in various sectors.

