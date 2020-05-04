Odd-even scheme only for shops, not vehicles: Chandigarh

From Monday, all internal sector markets will be open from 10 am to 6 pm but on odd-even basis. (Representational) From Monday, all internal sector markets will be open from 10 am to 6 pm but on odd-even basis. (Representational)

A day after it announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme for vehicles and shops starting Monday (May 4), the Chandigarh administration on Sunday decided to do away with the odd-even scheme for vehicles. It said the scheme will apply only for shops.

As per orders issued by UT Adviser Manoj Parida, people can use their vehicles without formal passes from 7 am to 7 pm and use of cycles is encouraged.

From Monday, all internal sector markets will be open from 10 am to 6 pm but on odd-even basis. On May 4, shops with even numbers will open, while shops with odd numbers will stay open the next day, and so on. However, congested markets of sector 46 Rehri market, sector 22 Shastri market, sector 15 Patel market, sector 41 Krishna market, sector 19 Palika bazar and sector 27 Janata market will remain closed.

These timings for opening of shops will not apply to those selling milk, vegetables, fruits and chemists as they are exempt from these timings.

In another direction, all government offices will open from May 4. However, no public dealing till May 11 will be done so that premises are sanitised. Sam Park centers will open from May 11. Shops that don’t have numbers can function as of now with social distancing but their fate will be decided by administration on a case to case basis.

The administration maintained that movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am.

For four wheelers, two passengers will be allowed with one driver and for two-wheelers, no pillion rider will be allowed.

All liquor shops will open but they have will have to maintain 6 feet distance and only five customers will be allowed at one point of time. Social distancing has to be maintained. Masks are mandatory.

Inter-state travel

Inter-state travel will be allowed for permitted activities in Chandigarh. Chandigarh being a Tricity, passes issued by DC’s of Mohali and Panchkula will be valid. Thermal scanning will be done at entry points. However, it has been left to Panchkula and Mohali DCs to issue movement passes in their respective districts because the borders are sealed.

All bars, restaurants, sweet shops and eateries will remain closed.

Malls, market

Malls, market complexes such as Elante, DLF and big shops located on sector dividing roads will remain closed. Offices in malls cannot function.

Cooked food

Delivery of cooked food by hotels, restaurants or online agencies will remain closed.

Liquor, paan shops

Shops selling liquor, paan, etc will ensure maximum six feet distance from each other. It shall be ensured that not more than five persons to be present at one time at the shop. Consumption of liquor, paan in public places is not allowed.

What’s open what’s not: Adviser clarifies

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida answers questions residents had about movement in the city starting Monday:

How will industries function?

Industries will function as per the odd even rule. In case of those which have double numbers, they can function and each case will be decided by the finance secretary. Industries will function as per MHA protocol.

Are bicycles allowed?

Yes.

Can automobile shops open?

Yes.

How can one come to work from Mohali to Chandigarh or Panchkula to Chandigarh?

There is no requirement of movement pass in Chandigarh. People staying in Panchkula and Mohali should contact their respective deputy commissioners for passes to go to Chandigarh as the borders are sealed.

There are many private offices in Sector 17, which is closed. Will they be allowed to operate with protocol?

Yes.

How many people are allowed in a liquor vend at a time?

Five at a time.

When will be banks be open?

Daily.

Will electrician, AC repair shops be open?

Yes they will be open with odd even rule.

When will pending construction work resume?

It can resume tomorrow (Monday), provided labour stays within the premises.

Someone is stranded in Hoshiarpur and will be moving to Chandigarh after curfew is lifted. Will he be asked to stay in quarantine?

Yes he will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.