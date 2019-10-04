Obstruction in natural flow of water bodies: Mohali admin to conduct survey to identify violations, take action

The Mohali administration will be conducting a survey to identify and take action in cases where the natural flow of rivulets, causeways and water channels have been obstructed in the district.

Advertising

Chandigarh Newsline had on Thursday reported that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had sought a report from Punjab about a residential project by Omaxe that was “obstructing the natural flow of Siswan river” in New Chandigarh.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told Newsline Thursday evening, “I will direct respective SDMs to identify areas where the natural flow of rivulets, causeways and water channels had been obstructed. Action will follow if there are illegalities as obstructing the natural flow of water is dangerous.”

Acting on a complaint which said that ‘The Lake’, a residential complex project by Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Private Limited, in New Chandigarh area was “obstructing the natural flow of Siswan river”, the principal bench of NGT headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising judicial members Justice S P Wangdi and Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr Nagin Nanda had sought a factual and action is taken report from a joint committee comprising Punjab’s additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development, irrigation secretary and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Punjab. The order by NGT noted that SEIAA will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination. NGT directed that the report might be furnished by email within a month. The bench issued the order on September 25.

Citing images taken from Google Earth between 2003 and 2018, the complainants — Harminder Singh, a resident of Bharounjian village and his brother Manjinder Singh, owners of agricultural land at Bharounjian village — had approached NGT alleging that the distinct curve has taken by the river in its original flow “now does not exist at all and in that area where the river originally flowed the respondent Omaxe has constructed the project/an illegal hot mix plant and a road has come up where instead of making necessary culverts over the natural flow of the river small pipe has been put”.