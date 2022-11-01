Call to observe November 1 as Chandigarh Foundation Day

Social activist Ajay Jagga has written to Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to observe November 1 as Chandigarh’s Foundation Day.

In a communique to Purohit, Jagga said that Chandigarh was legally and constitutionally born as union territory on November 1, 1966. “The humble prayer is that this day should be declared and observed as UT Chandigarh Foundation Day. As per Section 4 of The Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the birth of Chandigarh as Union Territory took place on this day,” Jagga said.

Jagga said that while quoting the Section 4, under Formation of Union territory of Chandigarh, it was specified that on and from the appointed day, “there shall be formed a new Union territory to be known as the Union territory of Chandigarh comprising such of the territories of Manimajra and Manauli kanungo circles of Kharar tehsil of Ambala district in the existing State of Punjab as are specified in the Second Schedule and thereupon the territories so specified shall cease to form part of the existing State of Punjab”.

He also added that the State of Haryana was also born on the first day of November 1966, and on this day “the State of Haryana has proudly declared 1st November, as Haryana Foundation Day and this day is celebrated every year by observing it as a holiday, “ he said.

He asked the government to issue necessary instructions seeking all details/records in this matter. “If things are found correct, then this day may be considered to be declared as UT Chandigarh foundation day. On this day, we can conduct various activities like seminar etc. on Chandigarh and how to retain the beauty and safety of the city and discuss topics such as traffic, environment, periphery, heritage etc,” he said.