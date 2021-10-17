scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Obscene link posted on FB page of UT Traffic Police

The link was posted on the FB page in August this year.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
October 17, 2021 8:28:30 am
The link triggered outrage among netizens, who also complaint about it.

Chandigarh Police booked unidentified persons on Saturday for uploading an obscene video link on the official Facebook page of the UT Traffic Police.

The link was posted on the FB page in August this year. The link triggered outrage among netizens, who also complaint about it. Constable Prakul, who operates the FB page of the traffic police, lodged a police complaint.

The probe established that the link was posted through a cell phone. A case was registered at Sector 17 Police Station.

