Obscene link posted on FB page of UT Traffic Police

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
October 17, 2021 8:28:30 am
October 17, 2021 8:28:30 am
Chandigarh Police booked unidentified persons on Saturday for uploading an obscene video link on the official Facebook page of the UT Traffic Police.
The link was posted on the FB page in August this year. The link triggered outrage among netizens, who also complaint about it. Constable Prakul, who operates the FB page of the traffic police, lodged a police complaint.
The probe established that the link was posted through a cell phone. A case was registered at Sector 17 Police Station.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd