Nothing more obscene, diabolical and barbaric than child rape: Punjab and Haryana HC

Dismissing appeal of a man against conviction and life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that “in our country, a girl child is in a very vulnerable position and one of the modes of her exploitation is rape, besides other modes of sexual, emotional and financial abuse”.

The division bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and N S Shekhawat said, “The child rape cases are the cases of worst form of lust for sex, where children of tender age are not even spared in the pursuit of sexual pleasure. There cannot be anything more obscene, diabolical and barbaric than this. It is a crime not only against the society, but against the entire humanity. Many of such cases are not brought to light because of the fact that social stigma is attached thereto.”

The HC added, “According to some surveys, there has been a steep rise in the child rape cases. The children need more care and protection not only by the parents and guardians, but also by the courts and society at large. In such cases, the responsibility is equally there on the shoulders of the court so as to provide proper legal protection to these minor victims.”

The HC said, “The children are natural resource of our country and are also country’s future. In our country, a girl child is in a very vulnerable position and one of the modes of her exploitation is rape, besides other modes of sexual, emotional and financial abuse… The overturning of a well-considered and well-analysed judgment of the trial court on the grounds of minor inconsistencies in the statements of the witnesses, when the case against the appellant otherwise stood established beyond reasonable doubt, was not called for. Minor improvements or inconsistencies in the statements of truthful witnesses, who have been examined after a long lapse of time, are wholly insignificant.”

The appellant-convict had been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder of the minor girl by the Additional District and Sessions Court of Palwal, Haryana.

As per the prosecution, the accused was arrested on a complaint by the victim girl’s father, who had stated to police on April 30, 2009, that the accused, who had been working with him as a labourer, kidnapped his daughter and later her naked body was found in a field. The kidnapping of his daughter by the accused was witnessed by his younger son. Following the complaint and medical report, the accused was arrested by the Haryana Police. The trial court of Palwal convicted the accused on charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Filing his appeal in the high court, the accused submitted that he has an alibi as he had gone to attend the marriage of his cousin at a village in UP on the day the crime was supposed to have taken place. The accused submitted that he had not kidnapped the deceased/victim and a false case was registered against him in collusion with the police.

On the appeal filed by the convict, the high court said that having played with the life of a child aged about nine years, which has been proved by the prosecution by unimpeachable and cogent evidence, “we find no ground to interfere with the impugned judgment and order passed by the court of learned Additional Sessions Judge, Palwal, and uphold and affirm the same”.