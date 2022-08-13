Objections on promotion of IPS officers referred to Haryana home department

With a senior police officer raising several “objections” over the promotion of four IPS officers from IGP to ADGP rank this year, the Haryana Police has sent his complaint to additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad.

The state government in May this year had promoted four IPS officers of 1996 batch from IGP to the ADGP rank. Critics of the move in the police department objected to the promotions stating the same were done despite “non-availability of sufficient vacancies in the rank of ADGP”. However, the government officers have been insisting that there is nothing wrong in converting ex-cadre posts of DGPs into ADGPs to fill the gap.

Recently, a senior officer of the police department has sent a formal complaint to DGP PK Agrawal. Sources say the officer alleged the “continuance of newly promoted ADGP rank officers to the new positions would automatically increase the number of ex-cadre posts in Haryana way beyond the State Deputation Reserve of 19 officers” while claiming that it would be violation of the IPS (fixation of cadre strength) Amendment Regulation, 2017”. The officer has also urged the government to “ensure that ex-cadre posts are not increased beyond the mandated State Deputation Reserve”.

Four days ago, the DGP sent his complaint to the home department “for necessary action”.

On his part — two weeks before the promotion of four IPS officers — DGP Agrawal had sent a proposal to the state government for the conversion of four ex-cadre posts of DGP to those of ADGP to fill the shortfall in the ADGP rank.

Then Agrawal had told the government that the move is aimed at “strengthening the top management level for effective and efficient police administration”. Agrawal had also pointed out that the move won’t attract any financial implications on the state exchequer. Before the proposal for conversion of posts was approved, sources say, the promotion of four IPS officers had taken place.

Later, the home department asked the police department for a revised proposal regarding conversion of ex-cadre posts. Nearly four weeks ago, Agrawal again wrote to the home department urging the government to reconsider their May proposal for the conversion of four ex-cadre posts. Sources say the move is aimed to “regularise” the promotion of four IPS officers.