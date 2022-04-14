‘Objectionable’ remark against Dalits: National SC panel orders FIR against Sunil Jakhar

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked the Jalandhar police to register an FIR against former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act for his alleged objectionable remarks against the Dalit community.

Jakhar was recently accused of allegedly making remarks targeting former CM Charanjit Channi, a Dalit leader.

While the former PPCC chief said that his comments were taken “out of context” as he was speaking against 23 Congress leaders questioning the Gandhi family, Channi recently met Rahul Gandhi to lodge a protest and another Dalit leader of the party, Raj Kumar Verka, went public attacking Jakhar.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Toor said that “a communication has been received in the matter” from the commission.

The letter to Jalandhar Police – dated April 12 – said that a complaint was received from one Vijay Kumar on April 7 and the “commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution.”

“You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information on the action taken on the allegations/matters to the undersigned within 15 days after receipt of this notice either by post or in person or by other means of communication,” read the correspondence, adding that “please take notice that in case the commission does not receive the reply from you within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative.”

The former PPCC chief has had an illustrious political career, being a three-time MLA, and one-time MP. But on Monday, he was issued a showcause notice by Congress disciplinary committee over his remarks.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was on Saturday appointed as Punjab Congress chief, said, “Indiscipline will not be tolerated.”

Jakhar, however, declined to comment saying that he had not received the copy of showcause notice.

In the run up to February 20 elections, Jakhar had courted controversy as he claimed that he was picked to be CM in Capt Amarinder’s place as he was Hindu.

“The Congress is most secular party. It is an ocean. Rahul Gandhi is most secular leader. But small and petty minded leaders have crawled up their way. They misguided party high command,” Jakhar said, refuting the charges against him that his utterances caused Hindu vote bank to vote against the Congress party.

He alleged that there were “chugalkhor and chaaploos (gossip mongers and sycophants) in the party who were misleading the leadership”. He added that party high command should listen to grassroot party cadre.