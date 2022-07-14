Obituary: The rich legacy of Carmel convent’s Sister Imelda

Written by Ranjit Malhotra

One of the icons of the Carmel Convent School, Sister Mary Imelda, 85, left for her heavenly abode on Tuesday. She leaves behind a rich legacy of service. I had the privilege of being associated with her first as a parent and then as part of the managing committee of the Carmel Convent School.

The new primary block building of the school was her brainchild, one that she nurtured right from the time of laying the foundation stone in the presence of Sister Maria Christi, then the Principal, Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Diocese of Shimla and Jean Rodrigues, until the building was up and running. In any responsibility undertaken by her, she went down to the minutest detail such as negotiating the price of cement bags as per the factory rates.

In charge of the primary block, she worked tirelessly with her coffee flask perched on her desk. Nothing could escape her attention. If all was not well, her discerning smile could well turn into a stern frown. Then without mincing any words she would express her displeasure and skillfully navigate a positive outcome.

She enjoyed the Sunday morning bus ride with other Sisters from the convent for the morning mass which was her contact with the outside world besides the interaction with teachers, staff, parents and service providers who visited the school. She had a rich experience from her dedication to sisterhood since 1962, and went by her own conviction. But she was careful not to offend any other Sisters of the convent. She carried everybody with her in all her endeavours.

She never missed any important school related meeting. I noticed her absence when I went to attend one of the managing committee meetings, and was distressed to learn that she had been transferred to Gujarat. I was thrilled when she returned to Carmel Chandigarh after her retirement. It was like striking gold. She kept herself fully occupied, rounding up architects for yet another new building, scanning school bank statements, and keeping a check on the accounts.

But life like the ECG graph is never straight. Dark clouds appeared on the horizon. Sister Imelda got afflicted with cancer. She was operated upon five years ago and the initial surgery was a success. I never heard her complain when I chauffeured her for some follow-up visits to the hospital.

Following her recovery after her first major surgery, she went for a small holiday to her family-owned coffee estate in Mangalore. On her return, she summoned me to the convent. I entered the visitor’s room and was taken aback to find her with a huge handbag. She opened it and piled on the table large packets of organic coffee (meant only for export, she told me), cardamoms and spices. I protested that it was too much but she was insistent. The handing over was like a military operation. She headed for the school, and I was given the marching orders.

Only rarely and in select gathering would she reminisce about her family, which consisted of an elder brother posted overseas, a doctor sister, and a bright young nephew who visited her in Chandigarh.

Sister Maria Christi, who is now in Mumbai, says, “For Sister Imelda, Jesus was her sole master. She had no complaints but gazed on Him for strength. When active she gave herself to her responsibility with no thought of self. In pain she never said a word, but we knew the extent of her suffering. We her sisters will always miss her.”

Unfortunately, I lost contact with her during the pandemic. I shall miss our sparkling telephone conversations and all the meetings.

At the Mass on the school premises, Bishop Mascarenhas described her as a very gentle personality who had left an indelible imprint on the hearts of people she came across in her journey of life. I couldn’t agree more.

(The author a Felix Scholar and a lawyer who was associated with the school as a member of the Managing Committee prior to 2010)