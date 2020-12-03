O P Chautala tests positive; a Covid death every hour in Haryana

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Singh Chautala

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala tested positive for the coronavirus infection Wednesday. He was admitted in Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

In the last one week, O P Chautala had attended his grandsons Karan and Arjun’s (Abhay Chautala’s sons) wedding functions. Several politicians from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and various other states including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ranjit Singh, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Sukhbir Singh Badal had attended the wedding ceremonies and met O P Chautala.

At least one Covid death in Haryana every hour

For over a week now, at least one Covid patient is dying every hour in Haryana. Till December 2, Haryana reported 2,488 deaths. Faridabad witnessed maximum 351 deaths, Gurgaon (302), Hisar (245), Karnal (135), Ambala (126), Panipat (125), Rohtak (132), Panchkula (129), Kurukshetra (116), Yamunanagar (118), Sirsa (109), Bhiwani (119), Fatehabad (100). The lowest number of deaths till date (16) were reported from Charkhi Dadri.

According to state’s Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, 1,607 new cases were reported, while 32 patients died.

The recovery rate, however, continues to increase in Haryana and reached 91.94 per cent Wednesday with 2,646 patients recovering.

The number of active Covid patients continues to decline in the state and reached 16,673, Wednesday evening. Among these, 415 patients were in a critical condition (361 on oxygen support, 54 on ventilator support). Maximum number of active Covid patients was in Gurgaon (5388) followed by Faridabad (2723).

The fatality rate in Haryana was 1.05 per cent, while the Covid positivity rate was 6.67 per cent. Haryana continues to ramp up its testing and reached 1,43,319 tests per million population.

