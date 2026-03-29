NZ media group names nephew of Indira Gandhi’s assassin Satwant Singh in Rs 180-crore drug trail

New Zealand’s largest media organisation has named the nephew of Satwant Singh, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin, in a Rs 180-crore (NZ$36 million) drug trail, tipped as the country’s biggest ever methamphetamine bust.

The report, published in Stuff on Saturday, comes after Satwant Singh’s nephew, Baltej Singh, quietly withdrew his bid to retain permanent name suppression, a protection granted by a New Zealand court that had prevented domestic media from identifying him.

Stuff report said Baltej Singh is serving a 22-year prison sentence after admitting importing more than 700kg of methamphetamine, the largest amount ever seized by New Zealand authorities.