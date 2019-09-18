Chandigarh: Nutritional assessment survey for govt school, anganwadi students from today

From Wednesday, students of all government schools and anganwadis in Chandigarh who are being served midday meals will go through a nutritional assessment and body composition survey through sensor-based machines. A fat caliper will also be used to determine muscle wastage and visceral fat level.

Advertising

Besides, in a first, the UT has also decided to introduce fruits, dairy products and eggs in the midday meal diet of the anganwadi students first and then the government school students. Tenders will soon be floated in this connection.

The Chandigarh Administration will be doing the survey in collaboration with clinical nutritionist and her team that have volunteered to do it for the students. It was decided in a meeting with UT Education Secretary B L Sharma and Director Social Welfare Navjot Kaur.

The nutritionist also suggested improving the menu of the midday meal scheme for children in anganwadis and government schools. The new menu will be focused on fulfilling the personal nutritional needs and countering ongoing deficiencies of children.

Advertising

Education Secretary Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline, “Our main focus is to improve the nutrition level of kids. So besides deciding on to have fruit, dairy products and eggs in the diet, we will also get this survey done by the experts who have volunteered (to do their bit).”

He added, “Children enrolled in the anganwadis will be served additional nutrition in the form of eggs, fruit and dairy products. One day it will be fruit, next day it will be dairy products and third day it will be eggs. This additional nutrition will be repeated. In the midday meals provided in schools too, similar additional nutrition is going to be served. This will certainly raise the level of nutrition of students in Chandigarh.”

Clinical nutritionist Shreya, who was associated with the midday meal plan of Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan in the year 2006 and will be doing the survey for Chandigarh again, discussed with the officials the importance of nutritional assessment and body composition of every child. Based on the results, an effective diet plan will be created by the team under her guidance.

Speaking about their action plan, Shreya said, “We will conduct a nutritional assessment and body composition of all the anganwadi children and the children who are coming to the govt schools. This assessment will be done on ground level so that we can make a diet plan based on the actual requirement. Our team will work on the macronutrients like proteins, fats and carbohydrates rather than micronutrients.”

The body composition assessment will be done through the sensor-based machine which looks like a weighing machine but gives all figures about a person’s metabolism, fat, muscle mass, etc.

The team will be assessing parameters like hair quality, skin, nails as well as gauging body fat with a fat caliper. They will be using nutritional assessment tool and body composition machine to determine muscle wastage and visceral fat level.

Daily requirement of calcium, protein in the diet of each child individually will also be calculated.